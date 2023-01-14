Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's English Hatterene VMAX Revealed Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith’s English Hatterene VMAX has been revealed, giving the final Gigantamax species its VMAX before the card type ends.

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section that introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here is a new card that has been revealed from Crown Zenith featuring the last Pokémon that gets a Gigantamax form that hadn't received a VMAX: Hatterene.

I previously wrote about the species that needed VMAX cards still in this article earlier this year:

Melmetal: Is it just me, or would Melmetal not have been a perfect VMAX to feature in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike?

Melmetal ended up getting its VMAX in Pokémon GO.

Machamp: Of the three that don't have VMAXes, this one is, to me, the most egregious. Machamp is an iconic Generation One Pokémon, and this intensely awesome form needs its chance to shine on a Pokémon card.

Machamp ended up getting its VMAX just two months later in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. It even featured on an Alternate Art V, which ended up being the set's biggest chase card.

Hatterene: With as many repeat Vs we've gotten for Galarian Pokémon, it surprises me that Hatterene has yet to get a VMAX feature.

Hatterene gets its VMAX here in Crown Zenith — a buzzer beater!

Appletun: We did say three, but Appletun is included on a technicality. Flapple and Appletun look the exact same in their Gigantamax forms and Flapple did indeed get a VMAX. Appletun didn't, but again, just a technicality.

Appletun didn't get a VMAX, but again — same as Flapple.

