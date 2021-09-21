Digital Eclipse Is In Talks To Remaster Marvel Vs. Capcom 2

Publisher Digital Eclipse made it know this week they are trying to remaster one of the most famous fighting games, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2. Of all the games in the series, and let's be honest, compared to most of the Marvel/Capcom ventures ever made in arcade and home gaming, no title has resonated more with fans and still remains a hallmark game than MvC2. And for years people have wanted to see this one be remade or remastered, without much success beyond ROM hacks. However, one company is looking to change that in any way it can. The news came down via an interview done on ShackNews' GamerHubTV as Digital Eclipse's studio head Mike Mika talked about how the company has approached both Disney (the current owners of the Marvel IP) and Capcom (the original publisher) about giving the classic arcade fighter a once-over and reimagining the game for fans new and old.

The studio previously did a port of the game back in 2009, back when they were called Backbone Entertainment, as PS3 and Xbox 360 owners got a version of the game. But the game was pulled in 2013 after the contact between Marvel and Capcom both companies came to an end. The reason for the push from DE's end is that they recently had a $10m investment pitch and Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 was basically at the top of the list of games people wanted to see remade. This is what prompted the company to reach out to both Disney and Capcom. But at the moment, that's basically where things stand.

Trying to predict the outcome of this is uncertain as Marvel and Capcom have what can best be described as a rocky relationship. On the one hand, the two have come together for retro arcade releases like the Arcade1Up titles made during the '80s and '90s. On the other hand, reports on troubled development and cooperation on Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite put a sour note on things the last time they worked together. (Seriously, who removes the X-Men from an MvC title?) So it's possible the game could get the green light for a remaster, but it's also entirely possible that one or neither side is interested at this time. We'll just have to wait and see what happens.