Digital Extremes Unveils Update 30 Info For Warframe

Digital Extremes revealed details today about Update 30 coming to Warframe, which is titled Call Of The Tempestarii. During Devstream 151, which you can watch in full at the bottom, the developers revealed the first Prime Access of the year and everything you need to know surrounding the next bit of content. This includes the musical player-favorite Octavia Prime, replete with exclusive space guitar (the Shawzin), several details on two new seasonal activities on the way, and multiple Quality Of Life Dojo upgrades. You'll also be seeing a new Zephyr Deluxe included in the update, which we have an image of below, which features an upgraded Deluxe Landing Craft, animations, and UI. What's more, starting February 1st, Tenno will experience Nightwave: Intermission 3 which will come with Lunar New Year activities and events for that month. Enjoy the video!

Currently in development for a March release, Call of the Tempestarii will offer quintessential Warframe content and new wrinkles in Railjack gameplay. From the all new Corpus Railjack space combat spotlighting omnipotent Capital Ships, chaotic Void Storms and Command Intrinsics, DE will weave the recent Orphix Venom mech battles into missions to vary Railjack with more core gameplay. Call of the Tempestarii is yet another step in delivering a better Railjack experience. Sevagoth, the 46th Warframe, digs into the ethereal by sowing, reaping and draining enemy souls. Sevagoth offers four classic Warframe Abilities plus the powerful second 'Wraith' meter, which, when full, unleashes an exalted Reaper form with three base powers. Check out the full Devstream here for first gameplay demo details! The player-favorite musical Warframe, Octavia Prime, is the next Prime Warframe. Capable of defeating enemies by wielding musical weapons and sonic attacks, Octavia Prime offers a complete package including her two signature weapons (Tenora Prime, Pandero Prime), new Armor and Syandana and, best of all, the bonus Prime Shawzin, the player-favorite Orokin guitar. Prepare to rock the Origin System with Octavia!