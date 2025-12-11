Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Dimensional Double Shift, Owlchemy Labs

Dimensional Double Shift Receives New Update With New Platform

Dimensional Double Shift has been given a new update today that gives players a new mode and a new event as it comes to a new VR platform

Article Summary Dimensional Double Shift launches on Samsung Galaxy XR with full VR cross-play support.

New Solo Practice Experiment mode lets players train and master gameplay on their own.

Weekend Boosters introduce fun, limited-time gameplay modifiers for group chaos.

Snow-vertime Fest returns December 18 with exclusive winter cosmetics and festive updates.

VR developer and publisher Owlchemy Labs has released a new update for Dimensional Double Shift as the game comes to a new platform. This is an update for all Gas N' Grill employees, as you can clock in for the studio's first-ever Solo Practice Experiment and try four unique weekend Boosters. The update also comes with the game's winter event as you'll jump into the Snow-vertime Fest starting on December 18. Finally. the game is now available on the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, with full cross-play support to other VR platforms. We have mroe details below as the update is now live.

Dimensional Double Shift – Solo Practice Experiment

The Solo Practice Experiment mode marks the first significant step toward expanded gameplay modes in Dimensional Double Shift. It introduces mechanics that help new hires learn the ropes while giving veteran crews more opportunities to increase (or catastrophically derail) productivity. In Solo Practice, employees can:

Learn the Basics – Train in a pared-down Diner shift without worrying about slowing down a coworker (or setting them on fire).

Train in a pared-down Diner shift without worrying about slowing down a coworker (or setting them on fire). Try your Hand at Hand Tracking – Explore Owlchemy's intuitive hand-tracking interactions, from grabbing and tossing to cooking and tinkering in a gentle, less chaotic environment.

Explore Owlchemy's intuitive hand-tracking interactions, from grabbing and tossing to cooking and tinkering in a gentle, less chaotic environment. Performance Review Lite – ALICE continues to monitor your every move and offer commentary, just at a gentler pace…and with fewer consequences.

ALICE continues to monitor your every move and offer commentary, just at a gentler pace…and with fewer consequences. Employee Input – As an experimental mode, Solo Practice is a living test bed, and feedback is key. Every note you share helps shape how future employees train, explore solo options, and, ideally, avoid accidental workstation combustion.

For veteran crews and confident new hires ready to jump into the deep end, Conglomni Corp is layering in more ways to cause mildly controlled chaos together. Every weekend a different Booster will be added, bringing limited-time modifiers to diner and garage shifts. Weekend boosters will include one of the following every weekend during the event:

Midas Touch – Everything you touch turns to gleaming gold. The Diner may be 900% heavier, but the stock projections look fantastic.

Everything you touch turns to gleaming gold. The Diner may be 900% heavier, but the stock projections look fantastic. Spittin' Fire – Your mouth becomes a certified flamethrower. Speak, shout, or laugh, and every word comes out blazing. Please avoid incinerating the condiment station.

Your mouth becomes a certified flamethrower. Speak, shout, or laugh, and every word comes out blazing. Please avoid incinerating the condiment station. Stretch Arm Long – Move your arms further than ever before! Stretch your arms and annoy your coworkers with only half the effort.

Move your arms further than ever before! Stretch your arms and annoy your coworkers with only half the effort. Unicorn Horn – A glitter-blasting cranial attachment that celebrates success while almost certainly violating several Conglomni Corp safety guidelines.

Snow-vertime Fest

The annual winter event has become even bigger with the arrival of Snow-vertime from December 18 through January 5, transforming the hub into a festive, productivity-enhancing wonderland. Whether they're practicing solo, supercharging their shifts with Boosters, or decking themselves out for Snow-vertime Fest, employees have plenty of reasons to clock in this winter. Employees will:

Enjoy a refreshed seasonal atmosphere with thematic decorations, piles of snow, and ambient cheer.

Unlock unique winter cosmetics for Player Avatars, including multiple festive rings, a seasonal hat, and cozy gloves to show off their holiday spirit on the clock.

Encounter seasonal interactions with ALICE and the Big Man himself, designed to keep morale high and productivity higher.

