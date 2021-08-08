Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Headline Free Fire's 4th Year Anniversary

Garena announced that both Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike will be headlining the Free Fire Fourth Year Anniversary celebration. By headlining, we mean they'll actually be a part of the game, as you can see below, the DJ duo will have in-game avatars that you can play as part of the roster. What's more, we found out this week that the team is looking to add more features to the game as part of the festivities to come. Including a new 1-v-1 mode, anniversary awards, a new set of enhancements for Clash Squad, improvement to characters, an overhaul on a number of bug fixes and improvements, and so much more. Essentially, they're going to make this anniversary one to remember by the time its over at the end of September. You can read more about both of the DJ's being added to the game below.

Fans and players around the world will be able to play as the world renowned DJs in Free Fire. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike join the likes of Alok and KSHMR who have taken their collaboration into the game as characters. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's characters will be launched and available to players from 21 August. Log in to Free Fire then to check them out! This collaboration combines two giants in each industry and places the top DJs in the world with one of the top mobile games in the world and was put together with their long-standing partner Epik, the leading company connecting brands with video games. Free Fire's spawn island has been specially redesigned to celebrate the game's 4th anniversary. The island will be filled with rich and diverse colours – a sign of the colourful line-up of activities to follow. Players will also be greeted with new music on spawn island, as part of 4th anniversary celebrations.