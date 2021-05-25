Disgaea 6: Defiance Of Destiny Launches A Demo On Switch

NIS America has released a brand new free demo for Disgaea 6: Defiance Of Destiny through the eShop for Nintendo Switch owners. The demo will let you try out a few different aspects of the game as well as experience a piece of the story so you have a taste of what's to come. The company also has released a 10$ discount on several titles in the franchise as they build-up to the release of their latest entry. On top of that, the company has opened up a new contest where you can try to win custom Plump "Zed" Prinny Plush, outfitted with a one-of-a-kind zombie hoodie. A lot of fun things happening before the game is released on June 29th.

Meet Zed, a zombie that has risen above them all except one – a God of Destruction! Can a mere Netherworld zombie rise up and destroy a god? Find out in the newest installment of the Disgaea series! Features such as Super Reincarnation, 3D visuals (a first for this series), and adjustable gameplay settings make this the perfect game for both new and old Disgaea fans! Here's what Disgaea 6: Defiance Of Destiny has to offer! From Grave to Glory: Join Zed in his quest to rise above his lowly status and challenge a God of Destruction. Along the way, meet zany characters, explore chaotic new worlds, and discover the power of sibling bonds and determination.

