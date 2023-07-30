Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: Disgaea 7, Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless, NIS America

Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless Releases New Features Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless as the developers show off many of the new features you'll encounter.

NIS America has dropped a new trailer for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, giving you a better look at the game's features to come. The team behind this one has slowly been revealing different aspects of the game to show how it feels like a Disgaea title but also it's own thing. This trailer does that quite a bit as it shows off how you can utilize Jumbification to grow your fighters to massive proportions, as well as figure out how to best use them to dominate the battlefield. You also get a glimpse of Hell Mode, where you build up your fury for a massive attack. We also get a brief glimpse of the 45 character classes to choose from, as well as the additional new features you'll encounter, like Item Reincarnation, Online Ranked Battles, revamped Demonic Intelligence, and more. Enjoy the trailer as the game comes out on October 3rd, 2023.

"The demonic realm of Hinomoto is changing, and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the commotion, the lazy samurai Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they fight against a tyrannical regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption! Embark on an epic SRPG adventure stuffed to the brim with new features, including Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, new and improved auto-battle, and online ranked battles! You can even customize your own team with a robust roster of over 40 character classes. Disgaea 7: Vows Of The Virtueless is bigger and better than ever!"

Combat to the MAX: Loaded with new content, including Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, and Jumbification, which lets your characters grow to supersized proportions and inflict larger-than-life damage!

Loaded with new content, including Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, and Jumbification, which lets your characters grow to supersized proportions and inflict larger-than-life damage! Allies in Arms: The combat potential is limitless with over 40 character classes, including four brand-new additions: Maiko, Bandit, Zombie Maiden, and Big Eye!

The combat potential is limitless with over 40 character classes, including four brand-new additions: Maiko, Bandit, Zombie Maiden, and Big Eye! A Warrior's World: Inspired by feudal Japan, the setting of Disgaea 7 draws its roots from ancient and modern history and beautifully tells a tale of redemption.

