Disney Speedstorm Reveals New Content Coming To Season 12

Disney Speedstorm has revealed details of what's coming to Season 12, as the world of Tron will join the race with lightcycles and more

Article Summary Discover the new Tron-themed content for Disney Speedstorm's Season 12, featuring lightcycles and neon-lit circuits.

Meet new racers: Sam Flynn, Quorra, Rinzler, and Zuse, each with unique abilities and stunning attacks.

Explore new dynamic gameplay, including combat stances, missiles, flying vehicles, and light-and-music parties.

Upgrade your kart with new crew members, such as Kevin Flynn and Gem, in this thrilling racing experience.

Gameloft has revealed the new content comng to Disney Speedstorm for Season 12, as we jump On The Grid with the characters of Tron and Tron: Legacy. Starting on March 6 and running through April 30, players can choose to buy a new Diamond Pass or just enjoy the free content, which will include four new Racers, new vehicles, neon-lit circuits featuring digital visuals, and some new dynamic gameplay elements. We have the finer details and a dev video for you here.

Season 12 – On The Grid

New Racers

Sam Flynn: Unleash a combat stance with his identity disc, or charge your attack for a speed boost, a chance to stun your opponent, and for your kart to leave a hard light trail.

Unleash a combat stance with his identity disc, or charge your attack for a speed boost, a chance to stun your opponent, and for your kart to leave a hard light trail. Quorra: Fire missiles that blind opponents or charge the attack to drop two bombs that blind opponents behind her in a wider radius.

Fire missiles that blind opponents or charge the attack to drop two bombs that blind opponents behind her in a wider radius. Rinzler: Throw dual identity discs that bounce and stun opponents, or charge the attack to transform his kart into a flying controllable vehicle which players can stun opponents upon contact.

Throw dual identity discs that bounce and stun opponents, or charge the attack to transform his kart into a flying controllable vehicle which players can stun opponents upon contact. Zuse: Fire light projectiles that slow opponents or charge the attack to start a light-and-music party that boosts speed and nitro and boosts regeneration for all nearby racers. New Crew Members: Kevin Flynn, ISO, Jarvis, Gem, Sirens, Grandma Flynn, and more.

Fire light projectiles that slow opponents or charge the attack to start a light-and-music party that boosts speed and nitro and boosts regeneration for all nearby racers.

Disney Speedstorm

Drift into the ultimate hero-based combat racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. Master each character's unique skills on the racetrack and claim victory in this thrilling arcade racing experience from the creators of the Asphalt series! An incredible cast of characters, including Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, Baloo, Captain Jack Sparrow, the Beast, and more, are suited and revving up for racing combat. Upgrade each racer's stats and make the most of their unique skills that can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way you play the game!

