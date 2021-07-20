Dodgeball Academia Receives A New Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Humble Games decided to drop a brand new trailer today for Dodgeball Academia as they prepare to release the game this August. This particular trailer doesn't really have that much in gameplay, but it does go a little more in-depth over the lore of the story being told. Are you the one to answer the call of destiny when the biggest dodgeball tournament of your life has more than just a championship on the line? Will you go down in history for the success or fail to someone else? Find out next month as the game will be released via the Humble Store and Steam on August 5th, 2021. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Dodgeball Academia is a sports RPG game featuring rookie dodgeball student, Otto. In a world where dodgeball is life, players join Otto at the academy and train to become the ultimate dodgeball champion. Across eight episodes, players will forge friendships and create rivals, all in the name of developing the best dodgeball team. Level up Otto and develop a dynamic team across a vast and customizable party progression system. All the while, explore the vast Dodgeball Academia and uncover the long hidden truths that reside within the very walls of the academy. EXPLORATION: Explore and uncover the secrets of the Dodgeball Academia across its vast, diverse, and full of life campus

RPG STORY MODE: Journey through a full-blown RPG story mode; complete with episodes, main quests, side quests, and school minigames

ECLECTIC CHARACTERS: Unlock and upgrade unique characters, diversifying your dodgeball team through an RPG style character and party progression

ACTION-PACKED CHALLENGES: Engage in action-packed dodgeball matches featuring a unique fighting game style that will put players up against challenging enemies and bosses

LOCAL VERSUS MODE: Duke it out with a friend locally in a competitive local versus mode

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dodgeball Academia Lore Trailer (https://youtu.be/T6XxB5mDWxs)