Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Arrives January 2025

Nintendo is bringing back another remastered Donkey Kong game next year as they revealed Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for January

Article Summary Donkey Kong Country Returns HD on Nintendo Switch, January 16, 2025.

Enjoy remastered Wii/3DS features with 2-player co-op as DK and Diddy.

Adventure through 80 challenging levels across nine worlds.

Play in Modern Mode or Original Mode for varied challenges.

Nintendo didn't bother with a full Direct livestream this morning ahead of The Game Awards. They simply revealed one game, as Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has been announced. Harkening back to the glory days of the Nintendo Wii, this is a fully remastered version of the game, with all of the content included from both the Wii and 3DS versions of the game with 2-player co-op for you and a friend to play together as DK and Diddy. Is it a shame we're not getting an original Donkey Kong title instead of three remastered titles before the Switch 2 is revealed? Yeah, but of all the ones they could have remastered, this seems to be the one people have wanted for a while. We have more info below, as well as the announcement trailer above, as the game will be released for Nintendo Switch on January 16, 2025.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong recover their precious banana hoard from the villainous Tiki Tak Tribe! Stomp enemies, blast out of barrels, ride mine carts, and do so much more when Donkey Kong Country Returns HD launches early next year. This visually enhanced version of the duo's platforming adventure combines selected features from both Wii and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game – including the extra Nintendo 3DS levels!

With 80 levels across nine different worlds – each featuring a dastardly boss battle at the end – the Kongs will have to be at their best to earn back their precious bananas. And of course, gathering every secret, collectible and Time Attack medal will require some serious platforming panache. But you don't have to do it alone! A friend or family member can lend a hand as Diddy Kong in local co-op. Diddy can use his jet pack to help land tough jumps and fend off enemies with his trusty peanut popgun. Playing in Modern Mode helps players out with additional hearts and items, and you can also select Original Mode for a tougher challenge.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!