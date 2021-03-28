Don't Give Up Will Launch On Nintendo Switch On April 8th

Publisher Nuchallenger and developer Taco Pizza Cats will be bringing Don't Give Up: A Cynical Tale over to the Nintendo Switch next month. This is an interesting little game as you are taken on a personal journey within a dark comedy RPG. You will be charged to overcome emotional destruction in the process of finding your own self-discovery, all while fighting off inner demons to save the city you call home from those very same demons. There's a lot of cool things about this game as they take a lot of issues revolving around self-esteem and mental health and throw them into the video gaming experience. It's well worth your time to check out. You can get the game on April 9th, but until then, here's some added info.

Four years ago, Tris had a mental breakdown that left him an anxious wreck. Now, he lives in a new city, trying to make it as an independent developer while barely getting by. To make things worse: old demons have surfaced and they're looking to conquer more than just Tris this time. The fate of the city is at stake. Does he have what it takes to find the hero deep within? Don't Give Up: A Cynical Tale is the sarcastic and darkly comedic RPG about facing down your inner demons. With a bustling city, a dimension-hopping storyline, and entertaining tactical battles against bullies who will stop at nothing to take your pizza, A Cynical Tale is a must-play for anyone who loves RPGs. An entertaining and emotional journey about overcoming self-destruction.

Refreshing real-time strategy battles.

A charming town full of arcades, clubs, burger joints, and overrated coffee shops.

Over 100 memorable characters to interact with!