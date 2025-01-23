Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, DOOM, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DOOM: The Dark Ages, id software

DOOM: The Dark Ages Announces May Release Date

The latest Direct video for DOOM: The Dark Ages revealed a ton of information about the game, as well as the Spring release date

Article Summary DOOM: The Dark Ages drops this May, with no multiplayer, focusing on epic single-player action.

Unleash havoc with classics like the Super Shotgun and new weapons such as the Shield Saw.

Experience intense battles riding the Mecha Dragon or towering in the robust Atlan mech.

Venture into unseen realms, from eerie forests to hellscapes, in id's largest DOOM levels ever.

Bethesda Softworks and id Software dropped a brand new Direct video and information today about DOOM: The Dark Ages, as the game arrives for PC and consoles this May. The developers gave us about as good of an introduction to the game as we could possibly get, as the third installment of the modern DOOM series brings us back to a specific era, with the team focusing on a single-player campaign with no multiplayer or side options. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released on May 15, 2025.

DOOM: The Dark Ages

As the super weapon of gods and kings, shred enemies with devastating favorites like the Super Shotgun while also wielding a variety of new bone-chewing weapons, including the versatile Shield Saw. Players will stand and fight on the demon-infested battlefields in the vicious, grounded combat the original DOOM is famous for. Take flight atop the new fierce Mecha Dragon, stand tall in a massive Atlan mech, and beat demons to a pulp with the newly enhanced glory kill system. Only the Slayer has the power to wield these devastating tools of mayhem.

Experience the origin story of the DOOM Slayer's rage in this epic, cinematic, and action-packed story. Bound to serve as the super weapon of gods and kings, the DOOM Slayer fends off demon hordes as their leader seeks to destroy the Slayer and become the only one that is feared. Witness the creation of a legend as the Slayer takes on all of Hell and turns the tide of the war. In his quest to crush the legions of Hell, the Slayer must take the fight to never-before-seen realms. Mystery, challenges, and rewards lurk in every shadow of ruined castles, epic battlefields, dark forests, ancient hellscapes, and worlds beyond. Armed with the viciously powerful Shield Saw, cut through a dark world of menace and secrets in id's largest and most expansive levels to date.

