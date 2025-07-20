Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, DOOM, Games, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages Receives Four LP Vinyl Soundtrack

DOOM: The Dark Ages will be releasing the soundtrack on vinyl, as fans can buy the complete set of games on a 4LP collection

Article Summary DOOM: The Dark Ages gets a deluxe four LP vinyl soundtrack in crimson red, up for pre-order at $110.

The soundtrack features 35 brutal tracks by Finishing Move, blending metal genres and folk instruments.

Packaging includes a dual slipcase with the Slayer symbol and exclusive artwork by id Software artists.

Vinyl release ships December 2025, showcasing music inspired by the game's hellish, medieval setting.

Bethesda Softworks revealed a brand new vonyl soundtrack release is on the way for DOOM: The Dark Ages. As you can see from the image here, this will be a four LP set in crimson red vinyl, containing the complete doom metal soundtrack created for the latest game in the modern set of games. The set is up for pre-order for $110 on their website, with a release window planned for December 2025. We have more details from the company here.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Original Soundtrack 4LP

Great care has been taken to ensure the physical soundtrack releases of Finishing Move's dark fantasy soundscape for DOOM: The Dark Ages are presented with design work and packaging that reflect the game's hellish landscapes. The 4LP box set presents the full soundtrack in a dual rigid board outer slipcase, with DOOM's iconic Slayer symbol debossed onto its inner slipcase. All vinyl packaging has been designed by id Software, featuring artwork by the id Software concept art team as well as Grzegorz Domaradzki.

The game's original score was created by Finishing Move, composers comprised of Brian Trifon, Brian Lee White, Jay Wiltzen, and Alex Klingle, who have delivered a soundtrack worthy of the Slayer's legend. The music is a sonic reflection of the game's adrenaline-fuelled action, its unique Medieval setting, and the raw energy of the classic DOOM experience. Elements of thrash metal, modern deathcore, early doom metal and Swedish black metal bleed into brutal guitar breakdowns and downtempo grooves, while traditional folk instruments such as the Nordic bass tagelharpa, balalaika and massive animal hide drums are combined with modern synths for a dark and gritty sound that feels raw, primal and unmistakably DOOM.

Exclusive Edition translucent red heavyweight vinyl LPs

35 tracks from the 2025 brutal action game

Dual rigid board slipcase with debossed Slayer symbol

Spined outer sleeves

Artwork by id Software and Grzegorz Domaradzki

