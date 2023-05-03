Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons Announced Check out the announcement trailer for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons as Modus Games brings back the iconic franchise.

Modus Games and developer Secret Base revealed a new title from an old franchise as we're getting Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. Billy and Jimmy Lee return for another fight, along with some new heroes to help them out, as you'll try to tame the streets and stop the crime bosses that have caused this place to be unsafe for everyone. The game will give you a chance to have seamless tag team abilities as you can fight as a team to take out multiple enemies at once with devastating combos and strategies, both defensive and offensive, across 13 unique playable characters.

"New York City in the year 199X: the city has been devastated by nuclear war. Its citizens fight for survival as riots, crime, and chaos flood the streets. Criminal gangs terrorize what remains as they vie for dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to reclaim their city. Series icons Billy and Jimmy Lee are joined by Marian, returning as a fully realized, firearm-wielding ranged fighter, and newcomer Uncle Matin, a riot-shield-wielding powerhouse. Tag in and out as the classic Lee duo, or switch it up with different characters. With two-player local co-op, the action quadruples as you and a friend clean up the mean streets in Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons."

"Endless playthrough possibilities are made a reality with the game's dynamic mission select function – the order in which you choose your mission will affect the mission length, number of enemies, and overall difficulty. Players choose between missions housed within city sectors, pursuing the leaders of four deadly gangs across unique stages packed with melee weapons, dangerously devoted members and varied environments perfect for all-out fights. Cash is earned by using a Special KO on opponents, while health boosts are earned by performing Crowd Control moves, which are special KOs that knock out multiple enemies at once. Spend cash at the end of each stage to unlock powerful upgrades for your chosen characters, or choose to save up your cash. Experiment with different duos, pursue alternate builds for your fighters through upgrades, and change the order in which they challenge the city's sinister gang leaders."

"Should a session end in defeat, players can convert any remaining cash into tokens usable to permanently unlock extra characters and bonuses in between sessions, making every battle serve a purpose. But buying a Continue with that token to instead extend a promising round of gang-slugging action is worth considering, too…"