Dr. Mario World Adds A Special 8-Bit Doctor For The Anniversary

Nintendo is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dr. Mario with a special event happening in Dr. Mario World with the original Doc himself. For a limited time, you've got the original NES version of Dr. Mario in the game as a playable character. The character comes with special skills as a free login bonus, as you can make quick work of challenges with his stage mode skill and special magnifying glass. He also has a special skill in versus mode to prevent opponents from controlling half-capsules. But this mighty character won't be acquirable in the game forever, as 8-bit Dr. Mario is only available to add to your profile until Aug. 30th at 10:59pm PDT. Best of luck to all of you out there trying to get his expertise.

Dr. Mario World now features a lineup of 37 doctors that are ready to support you with their unique range of special skills. Not only are familiar faces such as Dr. Luigi and Dr. Toad available, but players can even call upon a host of Nintendo characters all donning a doctor's coat. Call upon Dr. Dolphin to pop bubbles, request Dr. Nabbit's help to increase the score or page the popular Dr. Baby Wario to collect all the coins at a targeted location. New doctors can be obtained by redeeming in-game diamonds and coins and Doc Tokens in the game's Doc Staffing menu. The world map has also continued to expand since launch, and now 17 separate worlds are available with a total of 680 satisfying stages filled with absorbing puzzle gameplay. The range of tricky gimmicks that mix up the play styles of stages has steadily increased as well. There's never been a better time to jump in and start clearing puzzles!