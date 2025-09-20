Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Spike Chunsoft, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball DAIMA, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Adds Dragon Ball Daima: Character Pack 2

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has been given six new characters, as the Dragon Ball Daima: Character Pack 2 is available to download

Article Summary Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero adds six new fighters with the Dragon Ball Daima: Character Pack 2 DLC.

Characters include Goku (Mini) SS4, Goku (Daima) SS4, Vegeta (Daima) SS3, Majin Duu, and two Gomah forms.

Early access is set for September 21 for Deluxe, Ultimate, Premium, and Season Pass holders.

Free update brings the First Demon World Stage and gameplay enhancements to all players September 24.

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft confirmed what's coming in the second DLC pack for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, as Dragon Ball Daima: Character Pack 2 is on the way. The pack will give players six new characters who have been specifically taken from the current anime series, putting more of the modern-day characters in as options for you to fight with and against. The pack will be available for early access on September 21 for those who have the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, Premium Edition, or the individual Season Pass (DLC 1-3, Extra), with it officially being released on September 24, along with a free update available for all players that adds new content. The free content includes the "First Demon World Stage" and gameplay enhancements. We have mroe details on the DLC pack below.

Dragon Ball Daima: Character Pack 2

Dragon Ball Daima: Character Pack 2 expands on the game's roster of 180+ fighters, introducing six new characters, including iconic additions from the Dragon Ball Daima anime series: Goku (Mini), Super Saiyan 4; Goku (Daima), Super Saiyan 4; Vegeta (Daima), Super Saiyan 3; Majin Duu; Third Eye Gomah; and Giant Gomah.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the first sequel in more than 15 years in the legendary Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series. Harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5, the game delivers stunning true-to-the-anime visuals and genre-defining features with lightning-paced combat and large destructible environments. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero features action-packed gameplay modes including Episode Battle, where players can re-live storied battles from the globally beloved Dragon Ball anime series, and Custom Battles to create, play, and share UGC battles using a robust selection of available characters, stages, and unique items. The game also features a variety of multiplayer modes, including online and split-screen Vs. battles and a memorable World Tournament mode, where players can challenge each other in various iconic and original scenarios.

