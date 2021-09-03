Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Reprint Reveal: Four-Star Ball

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we check out some of the reprint cards that will be available in the Vault Power-Up Packs.

For this selection of cards, Bandai has announced that they will feature cards breaking from the style known in the anime and manga. For example, the Four-Star Ball card above shows off a painterly style that will help set this collection apart as unique not only in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game but in the franchise as a whole as well.

I love that we're seeing more cards using artwork inspired by moments from the original Dragon Ball. I was wondering about the Four-Star Ball the other day. The anime and manga have run for so many years and changed so much along the way that I had to look back and ask myself… when did Goku stop trying to always have the Four-Star Ball? We see it on Gohan's hat as late into the run as early Z sagas but I don't believe we see Goku show any affinity toward the ball, which was once his grandpa's, after they all return from Namek. Personally, I think Goku is wrapped up in everything going on these days: from Z through Super, it feels like it's villain after villain after tournament after villain. Maybe one day we'll see Goku realize how important that ball once was and go out and make it his own again for good.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out this month.