Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Reprint Reveal: GT Vegeta

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we check out some of the reprint cards that will be available in the Vault Power-Up Packs.

Dragon Ball GT did a lot right and it did a lot wrong. These days, it often gets derided considering Dragon Ball Super is now continuing the series with new canonical arcs that feels more in line with the spirit of the original story. However, GT had some great ideas, such as the tender and emotional series finale.

What was not such a good idea, though, was messing with a Saiyan's hair. Vegeta, I don't like your cut G.

As wack as the new hairstyle was, and as much as I prefer Super Sayian Blue to Super Saiyan 4, I can't lie… I love seeing these versions of the characters, which are now considered "elseworld" depictions, showing up in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. GT Vegeta, who looks less like a Saiyan prince and more like an Electric-type Pokémon Gym Leader, will appear in the upcoming Anniversary Box. While he doesn't have that iconic Prince of All Saiyans do, I can't lie… the kid in me that clung to GT when Z was over is happy to see him.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out this month.