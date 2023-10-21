Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super 2023 Anniversary Box: Dark King Mechikabura

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: 2023 Anniversary Box features Xenoverse villain Dark King Mechikabura on cards including a Z-Awaken.

Every year, Bandai celebrates the Dragon Ball Super Card Game with a special anniversary set. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023 is the only way to get this product. It includes a Premium Z-Xard set including 20 cards, a Premium Battle Card set including 72 cards, an SCR set including two SCRs that could either be holo or foil stamped reprints or "a low-inclusion rate of new SCRs with different illustrations," a Reprint Set including ten cards, card sleeves with one of four possible options, and a gold stamped storage box. Previous versions of this product have included multiple different choices in box art, while this one just has one featuring Dragon Ball GT's Son Goku delivering his ultimate Spirit Bomb. Today, let's take a look at another pair of cards from Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023.

Mechikabura is the supreme leader of the Demon Realm. He serves as the Big Bad of multiple Super Dragon Ball Heroes sagas, including the Dark Empire Saga and the Dark King Mechikabura Saga, which showcases the form shown above. This form is Mechikabura ascending to the status of a Demon God, and it is a form he has had for quite a long time. There are other forms of this character beyond this, including the Time Power Unleashed form. This form is a result of Mechikabura using a Chaos Ball to absorb time energy. The manner of this transformation is different from the game to the promotional anime/manga, but it is even more powerful than the Dark King form depicted above.

