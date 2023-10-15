Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2023 Anniversary Box: Full Set Details

Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2023 Anniversary Box has been released by Bandai and it features an exciting assortment of cards and other items.

Every year, Bandai celebrates the Dragon Ball Super Card Game with a special anniversary set. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023 is the only way to get this product. It includes a Premium Z-Xard set including 20 cards, a Premium Battle Card set including 72 cards, an SCR set including two SCRs that could either be holo or foil stamped reprints or "a low-inclusion rate of new SCRs with different illustrations," a Reprint Set including ten cards, card sleeves with one of four possible options, and a gold stamped storage box. Previous versions of this product have included multiple different choices in the box art, while this one just has one featuring Dragon Ball GT's Son Goku delivering his ultimate Spirit Bomb. Today, let's take a look at the details of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023.

In other news, Bandai posted the following Q&A to their Dragon Ball Super Card Game site:

Q: Are MASTERS and FUSION WORLD compatible together?

A: Although the two game titles share some common rules, you cannot use cards from one game with the other.

Q: Will FUSION WORLD replace MASTERS game?

A: FUSION WORLD will not replace MASTERS and will continue to operate as separate game title.

Q: Will products for FUSION WORLD release at the same time as MASTERS?

A: Booster packs, the main item, will be coordinated so that two titles will not be released in the same month. Some items, such as starter decks, may be released in the same month.

Q: Will digital version be for both games?

A: The digital version will be offered only in FUSION WORLD.

Q: Will the game be released in other languages apart from English and Japanese?

A: At this moment, we only plan to release English and Japanese.

Q: When will Digital release?

A: Release is scheduled during February 2024. More details will be available on the official web site in the future.

Q: How will the promotion codes in booster packs work?

A: We are considering a special offer where each promotional code will unlock an in-game item. Please wait for further information.

Q: What kind of events are planned?

A: We are planning regional Championships throughout Y2024. Also there will be several trial events, pre-release events! Stay tuned for more information.

Q: How do we apply for FW events?

A: Please apply through TCG＋ for Pre-Release Event/Celebration Event in 2024 FebruaryMarch. Application date will be informed near the event month.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

