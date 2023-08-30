Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces August 2023 Errata Update

Dragon Ball Super Card Game announces its August 2023 errata update ahead of the release of the next set, Zenkai Series - Critical Blow.

Bandai has announced the latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game errata update for August 2023.

Bandai posted:

The errata cards for BT22 -CRITICAL BLOW- are now listed on our website. We have also added one card from BT21 -WILD RESURGENCE- https://www.dbs-cardgame.com/us-en/rule/errata-cards.php In addition, there is an errata for BT22-113: Printed Text: [Auto] When you play a yellow ＜Draculaman＞, ＜Suke San＞, ＜Bandages＞, or ＜Spike＞ card from your deck or hand, place under it up to 1 card with the same name as the card you played from your deck, then shuffle your deck. Errata Text: [Auto] When you play a yellow <Draculaman>, <Suke San>, <Bandages>, or <Spike> card from your deck or hand, place under this card up to 1 card – with the same name as the card you played- from your deck, then shuffle your deck. We are dedicated to developing a game that Dragon Ball fans and card game fans alike can enjoy. Thank you for your continued support of DBSCG.

Zenkai Series – Critical Blow is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards Special Rare cards, this time from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

