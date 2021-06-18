Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Clash Of Fates Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Clash of Fates.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Clash of Fates is the third themed boosted, is designated the code TB3, and includes cards numbered up to TB3-069. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Frieza // Frieza, Metamorphic Threat Uncommon TB3-001

Final Showdown Frieza Super Rare TB3-002

Final Showdown Frieza (SPR) Special Rare TB3-002

Frieza, Storm of Blows Rare TB3-003

Evolutionary Process Frieza Uncommon TB3-004

Frieza, Overture to Battle Common TB3-005

Body Change Ginyu Rare TB3-006

Body Change Ginyu (SPR) Special Rare TB3-006

Strikeforce Recoome Uncommon TB3-007

Strikeforce Burter Common TB3-008

Strikeforce Jeice Common TB3-009

Strikeforce Guldo Common TB3-010

Dodoria, the Expendable Uncommon TB3-011

Super Zarbon Common TB3-012

Zarbon, Hidden Potential Common TB3-013

Strategic Mind Kikono Feature Rare TB3-014

Recoome Ultra Fighting Bomber Common TB3-015

Frieza's Spaceship Uncommon TB3-016

Paralysis Technique Common TB3-017

Bardock // Bardock, Hope of the Saiyans Uncommon TB3-018

Final Strike Bardock Super Rare TB3-019

Final Strike Bardock (SPR) Special Rare TB3-019

Gine, Mother of Hope Uncommon TB3-020

Son Goku, Striving to be the Best Feature Rare TB3-021

Kakarot, Bearer of Fate Common TB3-022

Prince Vegeta Common TB3-023

Burnished Bonds Tora Rare TB3-024

Planetary Invader Tora Uncommon TB3-025

Burnished Bonds Fasha Rare TB3-026

Planetary Invader Fasha Uncommon TB3-027

Burnished Bonds Shugesh Common TB3-028

Burnished Bonds Borgos Common TB3-029

Toolo, the Seer Common TB3-030

Future Punch Common TB3-031

Tora's Red Armband Rare TB3-032

Tora's Red Armband (SPR) Special Rare TB3-032

Dream the Future Common TB3-033

Son Goku // Son Goku, The Legendary Super Saiyan Uncommon TB3-034

Final Showdown Son Goku Super Rare TB3-035

Final Showdown Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare TB3-035

Hyperspeed Son Goku Uncommon TB3-036

Tenacious Spirit Son Gohan Super Rare TB3-037

Tenacious Spirit Son Gohan (SPR) Special Rare TB3-037

Fledgling Duo Son Gohan Common TB3-038

Vegeta, Fully Recovered Common TB3-039

Tactical Victory Vegeta Common TB3-040

Ever-Dependable Bulma Common TB3-041

Persistent Assault Krillin Rare TB3-042

Fledgling Duo Krillin Uncommon TB3-043

Dende Common TB3-044

Cheelai, the Beautiful Feature Rare TB3-045

Plea for Salvation Common TB3-046

Frieza Army Healing Pod Rare TB3-047

Preemptive Strike Uncommon TB3-048

Dende // Piccolo, Brimming with Confidence Uncommon TB3-049

Son Gohan Common TB3-050

Vegeta, Striving to be the Best Feature Rare TB3-051

Krillin, Ability Unleashed Common TB3-052

Piccolo, Fused with Nail Super Rare TB3-053

Piccolo, Fused with Nail (SPR) Special Rare TB3-053

Piccolo, Potential Unleashed Rare TB3-054

Namekian Solidarity Piccolo Uncommon TB3-055

Ancient Wisdom Guru Common TB3-056

Life or Death Nail Rare TB3-057

Nail, Pride of Namek Uncommon TB3-058

Wishmaker Dende Rare TB3-059

Cargo, Namekian Youth Common TB3-060

Twin Revival Uncommon TB3-061

Assimilate Common TB3-062

Solar Flare Common TB3-063

Dragon Ball // Porunga, Saviour of Namekians Uncommon TB3-064

No Escape Son Goku Common TB3-065

Newfound Power Porunga Super Rare TB3-066

Newfound Power Porunga (SPR) Special Rare TB3-066

Porunga's Dragon Ball Common TB3-067

Wish to Porunga Common TB3-068

Frieza, Army Reborn (SCR) Secret Rare TB3-069