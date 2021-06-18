Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Clash Of Fates Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Clash of Fates.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Clash of Fates is the third themed boosted, is designated the code TB3, and includes cards numbered up to TB3-069. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Frieza // Frieza, Metamorphic Threat Uncommon TB3-001
- Final Showdown Frieza Super Rare TB3-002
- Final Showdown Frieza (SPR) Special Rare TB3-002
- Frieza, Storm of Blows Rare TB3-003
- Evolutionary Process Frieza Uncommon TB3-004
- Frieza, Overture to Battle Common TB3-005
- Body Change Ginyu Rare TB3-006
- Body Change Ginyu (SPR) Special Rare TB3-006
- Strikeforce Recoome Uncommon TB3-007
- Strikeforce Burter Common TB3-008
- Strikeforce Jeice Common TB3-009
- Strikeforce Guldo Common TB3-010
- Dodoria, the Expendable Uncommon TB3-011
- Super Zarbon Common TB3-012
- Zarbon, Hidden Potential Common TB3-013
- Strategic Mind Kikono Feature Rare TB3-014
- Recoome Ultra Fighting Bomber Common TB3-015
- Frieza's Spaceship Uncommon TB3-016
- Paralysis Technique Common TB3-017
- Bardock // Bardock, Hope of the Saiyans Uncommon TB3-018
- Final Strike Bardock Super Rare TB3-019
- Final Strike Bardock (SPR) Special Rare TB3-019
- Gine, Mother of Hope Uncommon TB3-020
- Son Goku, Striving to be the Best Feature Rare TB3-021
- Kakarot, Bearer of Fate Common TB3-022
- Prince Vegeta Common TB3-023
- Burnished Bonds Tora Rare TB3-024
- Planetary Invader Tora Uncommon TB3-025
- Burnished Bonds Fasha Rare TB3-026
- Planetary Invader Fasha Uncommon TB3-027
- Burnished Bonds Shugesh Common TB3-028
- Burnished Bonds Borgos Common TB3-029
- Toolo, the Seer Common TB3-030
- Future Punch Common TB3-031
- Tora's Red Armband Rare TB3-032
- Tora's Red Armband (SPR) Special Rare TB3-032
- Dream the Future Common TB3-033
- Son Goku // Son Goku, The Legendary Super Saiyan Uncommon TB3-034
- Final Showdown Son Goku Super Rare TB3-035
- Final Showdown Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare TB3-035
- Hyperspeed Son Goku Uncommon TB3-036
- Tenacious Spirit Son Gohan Super Rare TB3-037
- Tenacious Spirit Son Gohan (SPR) Special Rare TB3-037
- Fledgling Duo Son Gohan Common TB3-038
- Vegeta, Fully Recovered Common TB3-039
- Tactical Victory Vegeta Common TB3-040
- Ever-Dependable Bulma Common TB3-041
- Persistent Assault Krillin Rare TB3-042
- Fledgling Duo Krillin Uncommon TB3-043
- Dende Common TB3-044
- Cheelai, the Beautiful Feature Rare TB3-045
- Plea for Salvation Common TB3-046
- Frieza Army Healing Pod Rare TB3-047
- Preemptive Strike Uncommon TB3-048
- Dende // Piccolo, Brimming with Confidence Uncommon TB3-049
- Son Gohan Common TB3-050
- Vegeta, Striving to be the Best Feature Rare TB3-051
- Krillin, Ability Unleashed Common TB3-052
- Piccolo, Fused with Nail Super Rare TB3-053
- Piccolo, Fused with Nail (SPR) Special Rare TB3-053
- Piccolo, Potential Unleashed Rare TB3-054
- Namekian Solidarity Piccolo Uncommon TB3-055
- Ancient Wisdom Guru Common TB3-056
- Life or Death Nail Rare TB3-057
- Nail, Pride of Namek Uncommon TB3-058
- Wishmaker Dende Rare TB3-059
- Cargo, Namekian Youth Common TB3-060
- Twin Revival Uncommon TB3-061
- Assimilate Common TB3-062
- Solar Flare Common TB3-063
- Dragon Ball // Porunga, Saviour of Namekians Uncommon TB3-064
- No Escape Son Goku Common TB3-065
- Newfound Power Porunga Super Rare TB3-066
- Newfound Power Porunga (SPR) Special Rare TB3-066
- Porunga's Dragon Ball Common TB3-067
- Wish to Porunga Common TB3-068
- Frieza, Army Reborn (SCR) Secret Rare TB3-069