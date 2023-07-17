Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Makes GenCon 2023 Announcement

Dragon Ball Super Card Game makes their GenCon 2023 announcement for the upcoming tabletop convention show coming this summer.

Bandai will soon take Dragon Ball Super Card Game to Gen Con 2023. Gen Con is a prominent tabletop game convention that is taking place from August 3rd-6th this year. Let's get into the details.

Bandai posted the following to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page:

Hello DBSCG fans! We have a special message for you about Gen Con 2023!

[OFFICIAL GUIDE AND PROMO CARDS]

Come to our Exhibition Hall Booth 3023, join a demo in the Event hall, or a tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium and answer our survey for a FREE Bandai Card Games Official Guide with FOUR promo cards! (DBSCG {Broly, The Rampaging Horror} alt-art, and cards from other Bandai Card Games) (*While supplies last).

Online participants will also receive a set of the FOUR promo cards! (Official Guide not included)

These cards are scheduled to be distributed at other large-scale events at a later time but will be a Gen Con first!

[EVENT HALL DEMOS]

DBSCG demos at Gen Con will feature something fresh and exciting for the game! New and current players won't want to miss out!

Registration:

https://www.gencon.com/events?search=dragon+ball+super+demo

Demos will be taking place Thursday through Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sunday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

See you at Gen Con 2023 Online or Offline!

Online and Offline (Lucas Oil Stadium) Tournament tickets are on sale now:

OFFLINE Offline Regional (Saturday): https://www.gencon.com/events/236776 Offline Zenkai Cup (Sunday): https://www.gencon.com/events/236775

ONLINE (Including FOUR promo cards as participation prizing!) Online Regional (Saturday): https://www.gencon.com/events/241860 Online Regional (Sunday): https://www.gencon.com/events/241861



The latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion that has come out is Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This set includes a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!