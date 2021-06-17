Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Miraculous Revival Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Miraculous Revival.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Miraculous Revival is the fifth main expansion, is designated the code BT5, and includes cards numbered up to BT5-120. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Yamcha // Yamcha, the Hungry Wolf Uncommon BT5-001
- Pilaf // Oolong, Always Wanting More Rare BT5-002
- Oblivious Rampage Son Goku Rare BT5-003
- Son Goku Common BT5-004
- Feisty Chi-Chi Uncommon BT5-005
- Grandpa Gohan Uncommon BT5-006
- Grandpa Gohan, to the Rescue Uncommon BT5-007
- Sideline Assist Bulma Common BT5-008
- Yamcha, at 100-Percent Super Rare BT5-009
- Yamcha, at 100-Percent (SPR) Special Rare BT5-009
- Yamcha Common BT5-010
- Deadly Defender Krillin Rare BT5-011
- Master Roshi, Martial Expert Common BT5-012
- Puar, Best Pal Common BT5-013
- Scheming Oolong Uncommon BT5-014
- Combiner Mecha Pilaf Machine Rare BT5-015
- Pilaf, Leader of the Crew Common BT5-016
- Shu, Trusted Lackey Common BT5-017
- Mai, Trusted Lackey Uncommon BT5-018
- Bandages, to the Rescue Common BT5-019
- Spike, to the Rescue Common BT5-020
- Baba, Champions' Leader Uncommon BT5-021
- King Piccolo, Terror Unleashed Super Rare BT5-022
- King Piccolo, Terror Unleashed (SPR) Special Rare BT5-022
- Afterimage Technique Common BT5-023
- Oolong's Wish Uncommon BT5-024
- A King's Return to Youth Common BT5-025
- Son Gohan // Righteous Heart Son Gohan Uncommon BT5-026
- Janemba // Supreme Evil Janemba Rare BT5-027
- Ready Stance Son Goku Common BT5-028
- Super Saiyan Son Goku (Blue) Common BT5-029
- Resolute Strength Son Goku Rare BT5-030
- Surestrike Son Gohan Uncommon BT5-031
- Great Saiyaman, Town Hero Common BT5-032
- Ki Barrage Son Goten Common BT5-033
- Deadly Defender Vegeta Rare BT5-034
- Super Saiyan Vegeta Common BT5-035
- Ki Barrage Trunks Common BT5-036
- Vexing Outcome Veku Uncommon BT5-037
- Gogeta, Hero Revived Super Rare BT5-038
- Gogeta, Hero Revived (SPR) Special Rare BT5-038
- Quick Thinkin' Gotenks Uncommon BT5-039
- Ghost Rampage SS Gotenks Super Rare BT5-040
- Ghost Rampage SS Gotenks (SPR) Special Rare BT5-040
- North Kai, Keeping Watch Common BT5-041
- South Kai, Keeping Watch Common BT5-042
- West Kai, Keeping Watch Common BT5-043
- East Kai, Keeping Watch Uncommon BT5-044
- King Yemma, Soul Supervisor Common BT5-045
- Saike Demon, Rockin' Out Uncommon BT5-046
- Infernal Chain Janemba Super Rare BT5-047
- Infernal Chain Janemba (SPR) Special Rare BT5-047
- Phantom Strike Janemba Rare BT5-048
- Childish Heart Janemba Uncommon BT5-049
- Dimension Magic Common BT5-050
- Call of Justice Common BT5-051
- Soul Punisher Uncommon BT5-052
- Pilaf // Tiny Warrior Son Goku Uncommon BT5-053
- Super 17 // Super 17, Evil Entwined Rare BT5-054
- Twin Onslaught SS4 Son Goku Super Rare BT5-055
- Twin Onslaught SS4 Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT5-055
- Super Saiyan Son Goku (Green) Common BT5-056
- Spirited Search Pan Uncommon BT5-057
- SS Vegeta, No Holding Back Rare BT5-058
- Defensive Stance SS Vegeta Common BT5-059
- Spirited Search SS Trunks Rare BT5-060
- Defensive Stance Piccolo Common BT5-061
- Negotiator Krillin Common BT5-062
- Physical Mastery Uub Common BT5-063
- Endless Malice Android 17 Common BT5-064
- Deadly Defender Android 18 Rare BT5-065
- Hell Fighter 17, Evil Revived Common BT5-066
- Super 17, Cell Absorbed Super Rare BT5-067
- Super 17, Cell Absorbed (SPR) Special Rare BT5-067
- Super 17, to Further Heights Rare BT5-068
- Dr. Myuu, Evil Genius Common BT5-069
- Android 20, Vile Creator Uncommon BT5-070
- Infernal Fighter Nappa Common BT5-071
- Infernal Emperor Frieza Common BT5-072
- Infernal Villainy Cell Common BT5-073
- General Rilldo Common BT5-074
- Shocking Death Ball Common BT5-075
- Unthinkable Fate Common BT5-076
- Hidden Feelings Common BT5-077
- Infernal Messenger Uncommon BT5-078
- Master Roshi // Max Power Master Roshi Uncommon BT5-079
- Sorbe // Frieza, Resurrected Emperor Rare BT5-080
- Super Saiyan Blue Son Goku Common BT5-081
- Fired Up SS Son Gohan Rare BT5-082
- SSB Vegeta, Testing His Limits Super Rare BT5-083
- SSB Vegeta, Testing His Limits (SPR) Special Rare BT5-083
- Kick Barrage Piccolo Common BT5-084
- Krillin, Raring to Fight Common BT5-085
- Tri-Beam Tien Shinhan Common BT5-086
- Master Roshi, All Warmed Up Uncommon BT5-087
- Full Surveillance Jaco Common BT5-088
- Divine Cry Beerus Common BT5-089
- Quick Obstruction Whis Common BT5-090
- Frieza, Back from Hell Super Rare BT5-091
- Frieza, Back from Hell (SPR) Special Rare BT5-091
- Deadly Defender Frieza Rare BT5-092
- Frieza, Biding His Time Common BT5-093
- Frieza, Revenge in Motion Common BT5-094
- Military Command Frieza Uncommon BT5-095
- Bitter Past Ginyu Common BT5-096
- Dragon Ball Seeker Sorbe Uncommon BT5-097
- Ginyu Common BT5-098
- Vicious Lackey Tagoma Uncommon BT5-099
- Savage Shisami Uncommon BT5-100
- Time Magic Common BT5-101
- Revival of the Emperor Uncommon BT5-102
- Personal Ambition Common BT5-103
- Death Ball Common BT5-104
- Black Masked Saiyan // Powerthirst Black Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT5-105
- Adventurous Son Goku Common BT5-106
- Dragon Ball Seeker Bulma Common BT5-107
- Kami, Global Unifier Common BT5-108
- Dende, New to the Job Common BT5-109
- Shenron, the Wishgranter Super Rare BT5-110
- Shenron, the Wishgranter (SPR) Special Rare BT5-110
- Black Masked Saiyan, the Devastator Super Rare BT5-111
- Black Masked Saiyan, the Devastator (SPR) Special Rare BT5-111
- Dark Power Black Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT5-112
- Deadly Defender Son Goku Rare BT5-113
- Temporal Rescue Trunks Common BT5-114
- Power Burst Common BT5-115
- Dragon Radar Rare BT5-116
- Dragon Ball Common BT5-117
- A Child's Wish Common BT5-118
- World Peace Uncommon BT5-119
- Miraculous Fighter SS3 Gogeta (SCR) Secret Rare BT5-120