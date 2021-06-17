Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Miraculous Revival Checklist

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Miraculous Revival.

Miraculous Revival logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Miraculous Revival logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Miraculous Revival is the fifth main expansion, is designated the code BT5, and includes cards numbered up to BT5-120. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Yamcha // Yamcha, the Hungry Wolf Uncommon BT5-001
  •  Pilaf // Oolong, Always Wanting More Rare BT5-002
  • Oblivious Rampage Son Goku Rare BT5-003
  • Son Goku Common BT5-004
  • Feisty Chi-Chi Uncommon BT5-005
  • Grandpa Gohan Uncommon BT5-006
  • Grandpa Gohan, to the Rescue Uncommon BT5-007
  • Sideline Assist Bulma Common BT5-008
  • Yamcha, at 100-Percent Super Rare BT5-009
  • Yamcha, at 100-Percent (SPR) Special Rare BT5-009
  • Yamcha Common BT5-010
  • Deadly Defender Krillin Rare BT5-011
  • Master Roshi, Martial Expert Common BT5-012
  • Puar, Best Pal Common BT5-013
  • Scheming Oolong Uncommon BT5-014
  • Combiner Mecha Pilaf Machine Rare BT5-015
  • Pilaf, Leader of the Crew Common BT5-016
  • Shu, Trusted Lackey Common BT5-017
  • Mai, Trusted Lackey Uncommon BT5-018
  • Bandages, to the Rescue Common BT5-019
  • Spike, to the Rescue Common BT5-020
  • Baba, Champions' Leader Uncommon BT5-021
  • King Piccolo, Terror Unleashed Super Rare BT5-022
  • King Piccolo, Terror Unleashed (SPR) Special Rare BT5-022
  • Afterimage Technique Common BT5-023
  • Oolong's Wish Uncommon BT5-024
  • A King's Return to Youth Common BT5-025
  • Son Gohan // Righteous Heart Son Gohan Uncommon BT5-026
  • Janemba // Supreme Evil Janemba Rare BT5-027
  • Ready Stance Son Goku Common BT5-028
  • Super Saiyan Son Goku (Blue) Common BT5-029
  • Resolute Strength Son Goku Rare BT5-030
  • Surestrike Son Gohan Uncommon BT5-031
  • Great Saiyaman, Town Hero Common BT5-032
  • Ki Barrage Son Goten Common BT5-033
  • Deadly Defender Vegeta Rare BT5-034
  • Super Saiyan Vegeta Common BT5-035
  • Ki Barrage Trunks Common BT5-036
  • Vexing Outcome Veku Uncommon BT5-037
  • Gogeta, Hero Revived Super Rare BT5-038
  • Gogeta, Hero Revived (SPR) Special Rare BT5-038
  • Quick Thinkin' Gotenks Uncommon BT5-039
  • Ghost Rampage SS Gotenks Super Rare BT5-040
  • Ghost Rampage SS Gotenks (SPR) Special Rare BT5-040
  • North Kai, Keeping Watch Common BT5-041
  • South Kai, Keeping Watch Common BT5-042
  • West Kai, Keeping Watch Common BT5-043
  • East Kai, Keeping Watch Uncommon BT5-044
  • King Yemma, Soul Supervisor Common BT5-045
  • Saike Demon, Rockin' Out Uncommon BT5-046
  • Infernal Chain Janemba Super Rare BT5-047
  • Infernal Chain Janemba (SPR) Special Rare BT5-047
  • Phantom Strike Janemba Rare BT5-048
  • Childish Heart Janemba Uncommon BT5-049
  • Dimension Magic Common BT5-050
  • Call of Justice Common BT5-051
  • Soul Punisher Uncommon BT5-052
  • Pilaf // Tiny Warrior Son Goku Uncommon BT5-053
  • Super 17 // Super 17, Evil Entwined Rare BT5-054
  • Twin Onslaught SS4 Son Goku Super Rare BT5-055
  • Twin Onslaught SS4 Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT5-055
  • Super Saiyan Son Goku (Green) Common BT5-056
  • Spirited Search Pan Uncommon BT5-057
  • SS Vegeta, No Holding Back Rare BT5-058
  • Defensive Stance SS Vegeta Common BT5-059
  • Spirited Search SS Trunks Rare BT5-060
  • Defensive Stance Piccolo Common BT5-061
  • Negotiator Krillin Common BT5-062
  • Physical Mastery Uub Common BT5-063
  • Endless Malice Android 17 Common BT5-064
  • Deadly Defender Android 18 Rare BT5-065
  • Hell Fighter 17, Evil Revived Common BT5-066
  • Super 17, Cell Absorbed Super Rare BT5-067
  • Super 17, Cell Absorbed (SPR) Special Rare BT5-067
  • Super 17, to Further Heights Rare BT5-068
  • Dr. Myuu, Evil Genius Common BT5-069
  • Android 20, Vile Creator Uncommon BT5-070
  • Infernal Fighter Nappa Common BT5-071
  • Infernal Emperor Frieza Common BT5-072
  • Infernal Villainy Cell Common BT5-073
  • General Rilldo Common BT5-074
  • Shocking Death Ball Common BT5-075
  • Unthinkable Fate Common BT5-076
  • Hidden Feelings Common BT5-077
  • Infernal Messenger Uncommon BT5-078
  • Master Roshi // Max Power Master Roshi Uncommon BT5-079
  • Sorbe // Frieza, Resurrected Emperor Rare BT5-080
  • Super Saiyan Blue Son Goku Common BT5-081
  • Fired Up SS Son Gohan Rare BT5-082
  • SSB Vegeta, Testing His Limits Super Rare BT5-083
  • SSB Vegeta, Testing His Limits (SPR) Special Rare BT5-083
  • Kick Barrage Piccolo Common BT5-084
  • Krillin, Raring to Fight Common BT5-085
  • Tri-Beam Tien Shinhan Common BT5-086
  • Master Roshi, All Warmed Up Uncommon BT5-087
  • Full Surveillance Jaco Common BT5-088
  • Divine Cry Beerus Common BT5-089
  • Quick Obstruction Whis Common BT5-090
  • Frieza, Back from Hell Super Rare BT5-091
  • Frieza, Back from Hell (SPR) Special Rare BT5-091
  • Deadly Defender Frieza Rare BT5-092
  • Frieza, Biding His Time Common BT5-093
  • Frieza, Revenge in Motion Common BT5-094
  • Military Command Frieza Uncommon BT5-095
  • Bitter Past Ginyu Common BT5-096
  • Dragon Ball Seeker Sorbe Uncommon BT5-097
  • Ginyu Common BT5-098
  • Vicious Lackey Tagoma Uncommon BT5-099
  • Savage Shisami Uncommon BT5-100
  • Time Magic Common BT5-101
  • Revival of the Emperor Uncommon BT5-102
  • Personal Ambition Common BT5-103
  • Death Ball Common BT5-104
  • Black Masked Saiyan // Powerthirst Black Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT5-105
  • Adventurous Son Goku Common BT5-106
  • Dragon Ball Seeker Bulma Common BT5-107
  • Kami, Global Unifier Common BT5-108
  • Dende, New to the Job Common BT5-109
  • Shenron, the Wishgranter Super Rare BT5-110
  • Shenron, the Wishgranter (SPR) Special Rare BT5-110
  • Black Masked Saiyan, the Devastator Super Rare BT5-111
  • Black Masked Saiyan, the Devastator (SPR) Special Rare BT5-111
  • Dark Power Black Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT5-112
  • Deadly Defender Son Goku Rare BT5-113
  • Temporal Rescue Trunks Common BT5-114
  • Power Burst Common BT5-115
  • Dragon Radar Rare BT5-116
  • Dragon Ball Common BT5-117
  • A Child's Wish Common BT5-118
  • World Peace Uncommon BT5-119
  • Miraculous Fighter SS3 Gogeta (SCR) Secret Rare BT5-120

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.