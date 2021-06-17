Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Miraculous Revival Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Miraculous Revival.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Miraculous Revival is the fifth main expansion, is designated the code BT5, and includes cards numbered up to BT5-120. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Yamcha // Yamcha, the Hungry Wolf Uncommon BT5-001

Pilaf // Oolong, Always Wanting More Rare BT5-002

Oblivious Rampage Son Goku Rare BT5-003

Son Goku Common BT5-004

Feisty Chi-Chi Uncommon BT5-005

Grandpa Gohan Uncommon BT5-006

Grandpa Gohan, to the Rescue Uncommon BT5-007

Sideline Assist Bulma Common BT5-008

Yamcha, at 100-Percent Super Rare BT5-009

Yamcha, at 100-Percent (SPR) Special Rare BT5-009

Yamcha Common BT5-010

Deadly Defender Krillin Rare BT5-011

Master Roshi, Martial Expert Common BT5-012

Puar, Best Pal Common BT5-013

Scheming Oolong Uncommon BT5-014

Combiner Mecha Pilaf Machine Rare BT5-015

Pilaf, Leader of the Crew Common BT5-016

Shu, Trusted Lackey Common BT5-017

Mai, Trusted Lackey Uncommon BT5-018

Bandages, to the Rescue Common BT5-019

Spike, to the Rescue Common BT5-020

Baba, Champions' Leader Uncommon BT5-021

King Piccolo, Terror Unleashed Super Rare BT5-022

King Piccolo, Terror Unleashed (SPR) Special Rare BT5-022

Afterimage Technique Common BT5-023

Oolong's Wish Uncommon BT5-024

A King's Return to Youth Common BT5-025

Son Gohan // Righteous Heart Son Gohan Uncommon BT5-026

Janemba // Supreme Evil Janemba Rare BT5-027

Ready Stance Son Goku Common BT5-028

Super Saiyan Son Goku (Blue) Common BT5-029

Resolute Strength Son Goku Rare BT5-030

Surestrike Son Gohan Uncommon BT5-031

Great Saiyaman, Town Hero Common BT5-032

Ki Barrage Son Goten Common BT5-033

Deadly Defender Vegeta Rare BT5-034

Super Saiyan Vegeta Common BT5-035

Ki Barrage Trunks Common BT5-036

Vexing Outcome Veku Uncommon BT5-037

Gogeta, Hero Revived Super Rare BT5-038

Gogeta, Hero Revived (SPR) Special Rare BT5-038

Quick Thinkin' Gotenks Uncommon BT5-039

Ghost Rampage SS Gotenks Super Rare BT5-040

Ghost Rampage SS Gotenks (SPR) Special Rare BT5-040

North Kai, Keeping Watch Common BT5-041

South Kai, Keeping Watch Common BT5-042

West Kai, Keeping Watch Common BT5-043

East Kai, Keeping Watch Uncommon BT5-044

King Yemma, Soul Supervisor Common BT5-045

Saike Demon, Rockin' Out Uncommon BT5-046

Infernal Chain Janemba Super Rare BT5-047

Infernal Chain Janemba (SPR) Special Rare BT5-047

Phantom Strike Janemba Rare BT5-048

Childish Heart Janemba Uncommon BT5-049

Dimension Magic Common BT5-050

Call of Justice Common BT5-051

Soul Punisher Uncommon BT5-052

Pilaf // Tiny Warrior Son Goku Uncommon BT5-053

Super 17 // Super 17, Evil Entwined Rare BT5-054

Twin Onslaught SS4 Son Goku Super Rare BT5-055

Twin Onslaught SS4 Son Goku (SPR) Special Rare BT5-055

Super Saiyan Son Goku (Green) Common BT5-056

Spirited Search Pan Uncommon BT5-057

SS Vegeta, No Holding Back Rare BT5-058

Defensive Stance SS Vegeta Common BT5-059

Spirited Search SS Trunks Rare BT5-060

Defensive Stance Piccolo Common BT5-061

Negotiator Krillin Common BT5-062

Physical Mastery Uub Common BT5-063

Endless Malice Android 17 Common BT5-064

Deadly Defender Android 18 Rare BT5-065

Hell Fighter 17, Evil Revived Common BT5-066

Super 17, Cell Absorbed Super Rare BT5-067

Super 17, Cell Absorbed (SPR) Special Rare BT5-067

Super 17, to Further Heights Rare BT5-068

Dr. Myuu, Evil Genius Common BT5-069

Android 20, Vile Creator Uncommon BT5-070

Infernal Fighter Nappa Common BT5-071

Infernal Emperor Frieza Common BT5-072

Infernal Villainy Cell Common BT5-073

General Rilldo Common BT5-074

Shocking Death Ball Common BT5-075

Unthinkable Fate Common BT5-076

Hidden Feelings Common BT5-077

Infernal Messenger Uncommon BT5-078

Master Roshi // Max Power Master Roshi Uncommon BT5-079

Sorbe // Frieza, Resurrected Emperor Rare BT5-080

Super Saiyan Blue Son Goku Common BT5-081

Fired Up SS Son Gohan Rare BT5-082

SSB Vegeta, Testing His Limits Super Rare BT5-083

SSB Vegeta, Testing His Limits (SPR) Special Rare BT5-083

Kick Barrage Piccolo Common BT5-084

Krillin, Raring to Fight Common BT5-085

Tri-Beam Tien Shinhan Common BT5-086

Master Roshi, All Warmed Up Uncommon BT5-087

Full Surveillance Jaco Common BT5-088

Divine Cry Beerus Common BT5-089

Quick Obstruction Whis Common BT5-090

Frieza, Back from Hell Super Rare BT5-091

Frieza, Back from Hell (SPR) Special Rare BT5-091

Deadly Defender Frieza Rare BT5-092

Frieza, Biding His Time Common BT5-093

Frieza, Revenge in Motion Common BT5-094

Military Command Frieza Uncommon BT5-095

Bitter Past Ginyu Common BT5-096

Dragon Ball Seeker Sorbe Uncommon BT5-097

Ginyu Common BT5-098

Vicious Lackey Tagoma Uncommon BT5-099

Savage Shisami Uncommon BT5-100

Time Magic Common BT5-101

Revival of the Emperor Uncommon BT5-102

Personal Ambition Common BT5-103

Death Ball Common BT5-104

Black Masked Saiyan // Powerthirst Black Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT5-105

Adventurous Son Goku Common BT5-106

Dragon Ball Seeker Bulma Common BT5-107

Kami, Global Unifier Common BT5-108

Dende, New to the Job Common BT5-109

Shenron, the Wishgranter Super Rare BT5-110

Shenron, the Wishgranter (SPR) Special Rare BT5-110

Black Masked Saiyan, the Devastator Super Rare BT5-111

Black Masked Saiyan, the Devastator (SPR) Special Rare BT5-111

Dark Power Black Masked Saiyan Uncommon BT5-112

Deadly Defender Son Goku Rare BT5-113

Temporal Rescue Trunks Common BT5-114

Power Burst Common BT5-115

Dragon Radar Rare BT5-116

Dragon Ball Common BT5-117

A Child's Wish Common BT5-118

World Peace Uncommon BT5-119

Miraculous Fighter SS3 Gogeta (SCR) Secret Rare BT5-120