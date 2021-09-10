Dragon Ball Super Card Game Releases 2021 Anniversary Box

It's a big day for collectors and players of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Today, Bandai releases one of the DBSCG's annual products which is also one of the most highly-anticipated within the community. The new Dragon Ball Super Card Game Special Anniversary Box 2021 release today. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, four Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. These are often seen as a chase not only to collect each set of sleeves and each box, but also to collect foil versions of the best reprints and cards from the set.

This product was originally set to come out last week, but Bandai posted the following update to the official Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page:

Greetings, DBSCG fans. Thank you for your continued support of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. As always, we continue to constantly monitor and evaluate the state of the game to ensure a healthy and competitive gameplay experience. With the release of -Cross Spirits- (B14), we discussed our design philosophy to minimize aggressive free-play Battle Cards, and allow for games to be long enough for players to have meaningful interaction. Through continued testing, observing tournament results, and community feedback, we have concluded that additional adjustments are necessary to facilitate what we believe will lead to a fresher, more diverse metagame and an even better version of DBSCG. We also must unfortunately announce that due to shipping delays, the release date of Special Anniversary Box 2021 will be changed to September 10, 2021 in North America, and September 30, 2021 in Asia.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box is now available. Starting tomorrow, you can catch openings of this product right here on Bleeding Cool so you can get a sense of what it's like to crack open one of these premium boxes.