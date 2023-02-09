Dragon Ball Super Card Game Releases Battle Hour Golden Goku Dragon Ball Super Card Game will award winners of the Battle Hour with special versions of chase cards including a Golden Goku.

After yesterday's reveal of three Dragon Ball Super Card Game Battle Hour promo cards, Bandai has continued with more news regarding the upcoming event. Yesterday showcased notable cards that saw the debut of Shallot in DBSCG. Shallot is an ancient Saiyan from Planet Sadala. He is known from Dragon Ball Legends. For those who don't know this character, he is capable of the following transformations: Greate Ape, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 2, Super Saiyan 3, Golden Great Ape, and Super Saiyan God. Other artwork from yesterday's revealed showed Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta squaring up as well as a new card using the main art of the FighterZ game. Let's take a look at some new alternate foil versions of major cards that will also be released along with the event.

Bandai writes:

Hello DBSCG fans! Get ready for the 2022 World Championship prizing!

All LCQ and World Championship Participants will receive a set of ZENKAI Set 03 Leaders with exclusive textured foiling and the World Championship 2022 stamp!

—–

LCQ/World Championship Participation:

-2023 Worlds ZENKAI Set 03 Leader Set x1 (9 Cards) including {Warriors of Universe 7, United as One}

-DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023 Promo Card Set x1 (3 cards) [See earlier post for images]

———

FINAL 8 (7 invitees + LCQ champion):

-2023 Worlds Extra Card Set x1 (5 Cards) including {Dragon Ball}

-2023 Worlds {Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate} SCR x1

FINAL 4:

-2023 World Championship Playmat x1

-2023 Worlds Z-Card Set x1 (5 Cards) including {Android 17, Impeccable Defense}

3rd Place:

-Bronze Metal {Bardock, Origin of the Legend} Card x1

2nd Place:

-Silver Metal {Bardock, Origin of the Legend} Card x1

1st Place:

-Gold Metal {SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity} Card x1

-World Champion Trophy x1 (Design to be revealed)

-Design a card with Bandai x1

(*All images are under development and may change from the final product.)

