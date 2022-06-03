Dragon Ball Super Card Game Releases New Set: Ultimate Squad

It's Ultimate Squad day. Today, Bandai releases a new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set that closes out a long-running aspect of the hobby. Ultimate Squad is the seventeenth main set and is also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. This is not the end of DBSCG of course, as Bandai plans to launch the eighteenth main set in September as the star of a new series block called Zenkai Series. This newly released set, Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe with specific attention toward the Red Ribbon Army. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army Saga from O.G. Dragon Ball.

Here's what you can expect from Ultimate Squad:

How to get it: You can buy this set in multiple different ways. Booster Packs contain twelve cards each. A Booster Box (pictured above to the left) contains 24 Booster Packs. A case contains twelve Booster Boxes, which is meant for retailers or, of course, extremely hardcore collectors. There are also Premium Packs (pictured above to the right) which contain four Booster Packs and two copies of a foil promo card exclusive to that product.

You can buy this set in multiple different ways. Booster Packs contain twelve cards each. A Booster Box (pictured above to the left) contains 24 Booster Packs. A case contains twelve Booster Boxes, which is meant for retailers or, of course, extremely hardcore collectors. There are also Premium Packs (pictured above to the right) which contain four Booster Packs and two copies of a foil promo card exclusive to that product. The set includes: 292 card types, which includes both the standard versions and parallel foil versions of the cards. This breaks down to: 30 common cards (60 if you include parallel foils as different cards) 19 uncommon cards (38 if you include parallel foils as different cards) 15 rare cards (30 if you include parallel foils as different cards) 18 Super Rare (SR) cards 15 Special Rare (SPR) cards 3 Secret Rare (SR) cards Thankfully, no God Rare (GDR) cards



Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.