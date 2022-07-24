Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Zenkai Series At SDCC

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is kicking off a new series block in September with Zenkai Series. Bandai revealed new information about Zenkai Series, the first set under the banner, and new card types this week at San Diego Comic-Con. Let's take a look at what we learned.

Starting out with big news: a title drop. The first Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion under the Zenkai Series banner is Dawn of the Z-Legends. This set is said by the developers to include "characters from every saga." Based on the artwork we've seen, I take that to mean every iteration of DB from Dragon Ball to Z to GT to Super to the Xenoverse content, as covering every single saga would be pretty crazy.

We can now confirm though that Super Hero-based cards will be in this set.

A new card type was also revealed at San Diego Comic-Con:

It's a new way to awaken Leaders even further with Zenkai Cards or, most commonly, Z-Cards.

These feature a new style of artwork shown on the digital images above that feature the character in a very in-your-face style. There will be a series of decks and promo cards centered around Z-Cards that will show how this new mechanic will work. I'm certainly interested in the collectability of these cards, which are looking great to me at first glance.

Dawn of the Z-Legends will have its pre-release events on September 9th with the set, as well as the new four Starter Decks, launching on September 16th.

We can also reveal below on the left the early booster box art of the second Zenkai Series set.