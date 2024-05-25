Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, mattel

Jurassic World Velociraptor Delta Joins Mattel's Hammond Collection

Build up your Raptor Squad from Jurassic World as Mattel debuts their latest Hammond Collection Velociraptor with Delta

Article Summary Velociraptor Delta joins Mattel’s Hammond Collection as a detailed action figure.

Fully articulated 8.3-inch model features movie-accurate design and coloring.

Target exclusive with pre-orders open, set for a July 2024 release at $14.99.

Complete the 'Raptor Squad' with upcoming Alpha and Charlie figures soon.

Oddly enough, Mattel's Jurassic World Hammond Collection is slowly but surely still staying afloat. This hit Jurassic Park line has been a breath of fresh air, giving fans new fully articulated and highly detailed dinosaurs and humans from the franchise on a 3.75" scale. While some of the dinosaur choices are questionable, new dinosaurs from the Jurassic World era are starting to arrive, with Owen Grady and the Velociraptor Blue. It appears that more of the Raptor Squad is coming to life from Mattel as the Velociraptor Delta is on the way.

Just like all often other Hammond Collection raptors, this figure is packed with detail and is fully articulated with a moveable tail, jaw, legs, arms, neck, and head. She will feature a green deco, just like in Jurassic World, and is priced at only $14.99. With Blue and Delta already in the jungle, that confirms that Alpha and Charlie will be getting releases in the future, and hopefully, a Hammond Collection Indominus Rex will not be far behind. The Jurassic World Hammond Collection is a Target Exclusive line, and pre-orders are live with a July 2024 release.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Delta

"Delta expands the Hammond Collection with the 'Raptor Squad' Velociraptor from Jurassic World. At 8.3 inches long, the action figure has movie-authentic design, including premium glass eyes, 14 points of articulation and a wire tail for optimal posing possibilities. Delta is known for mauling InGen security leader Vic Hoskins after he tries to calm her down with Owen's hand signal. Later, she heroically but unsuccessfully battles the Indominus rex with Blue and Echo. Delta would look great in a display with other Hammond Collection figures."

Deluxe figure. Delta, the Jurassic World Raptor Squad Velociraptor joins the Hammond Collection, which has created a new standard for collectible figures with deluxe articulation and lifelike details

Jurassic World hero. Delta's dislike of Vic Hoskins ended in his death after he tried to calm her with Owen's hand signal. Later she teamed with the Raptor Squad to take on the I. rex, ultimately resulting in her sizzling demise

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!