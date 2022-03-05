Medieval Dynasty Adds In Windmills As Part Of New Update

Developer Render Cube has added a new update to Medieval Dynasty as players can now work with Windmills for production. One of the big elements of the game is being able to survive by creating food for yourself, either by hunting and gathering or by producing through farming. The farming aspect just got a little easier as windmills will enable you to take care of producing what you need in shorter amounts of time. We have more info on this update for you below as they explain how the windmills will benefit you, along with a short video about the update, as you can download the update for free right now.

Designed to simplify life and as the ultimate building in the Farming Technology tree, windmills give players the opportunity to produce twice as much flour. Alongside its increased flour production, windmills also provide a heavy dose of immersion for players and their settlements. The stunning buildings can dominate the skyline. Having already teased its implementation in a developer diary earlier this month , the windmill update also brings dozens of new items to decorate your settlement with. From fresh housing modules, to decorative items such as vases and even window shutters and shelves, customisation and improving the look and feel of your home is fundamental to this update.

Later this year, players can also look forward to an extensive heir update followed by the console versions. In Medieval Dynasty, players build and lead their own settlement in the harsh Middle Ages. They'll need to hunt, survive and create a legacy in this open-world survival sandbox RPG. Survival here means farming, battling against the elements, securing food and taking on quests in nearby towns. You won't be alone – as players expand their territory, villagers will come to join their town, and perform their share of the work.