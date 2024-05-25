Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: hot wheels, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Drops Alien Encounters DLC

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged brings more of a sci-fi pack of cars to the game with the Alien Encounters Expansion Pack.

Article Summary New Alien Encounters DLC brings extraterrestrial races to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2.

Hangar 68 track features alien spaceship and top-secret research facilities.

Includes four new alien-themed vehicles like the Hiway Hauler 2 and Speed Slayer.

Over 130 vehicles in the game, plus environments that affect vehicle performance.

Milestone Games has released a new DLC pack for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, as players can get their hands on the Alien Encounters Expansion Pack. As you can see from the image and trailer here, you're getting four new cars with an alien theme to them, bringing more of a galactic experience to you, as well as a new mysterious environment known as Hangar 68. We have more info for you below as the pack is available now.

Alien Encounters Expansion Pack

The new race track lets players explore Hangar 68, a multi-level facility nestled in a remote location and used for top-secret research on unearthly phenomena. From the investigation of an alien spaceship on the ground floor to laboratories dedicated to the experimental analysis of artifacts and extraterrestrial bodies, players will race into, on top of, and around the unknown. Accompanying players in their discovery of the unknown is an other-worldly quartet of new vehicles featuring the Hiway Hauler 2, the Test Subject, the Speed Slayer, and the Swamp Buggy. The Alien Encounters Expansion Pack is included in the Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Legendary Edition and the Season Pass Vol. 2 and can be purchased separately.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged will launch with over 130 vehicles, including the debut of motorcycles and ATVs. Stock, Powered, and Ultimate vehicle categories will provide varied driving experiences, while players will be able to further customize their driving style using skill points to earn specific perks and assemble their ideal custom build. Five distinct environments await players in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, each with unique racing surfaces that impact vehicle performance for a more dynamic match experience. Vehicles will also interact with objects both on and off the track, making races even more unpredictable as players decide to look for their own shortcuts in races.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!