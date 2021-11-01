Dragon Ball Super Card Game Throwback Opening: 2020 Anniversary Set

One of the most fun openings that I've done in my Dragon Ball Super Card Game coverage for Bleeding Cool was the Special Anniversary Box 2021. The Anniversary Boxes are some of the DBSCG's most interesting products, as they include a full set of cards exclusive to the box, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, four Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each which feature reprint cards with alternate art and beautifully textured foil, exclusive sleeves, and a variety of themed boxes. I decided that it would be fun to pick up last year's Anniversary Box to compare these experiences, as these can still be found relatively at relatively affordable prices, though not quite MSRP. So let's crack open a Dragon Ball Super Card Game Special Anniversary Box 2020.

First up, take a look at my review for the 2021 box first because, as it turns out, these products are very similar. The artwork on the reprint cards in particular and the set's focus is a bit better in the 2021 set, with the boxes themselves even standing out due to the gorgeous art. However, the 2020 set is nearly just as high in quality. The best part about both Dragon Ball Super Card Game products is that when you buy one box, you're essentially getting the full set minus one card. The cards new and exclusive to this box come in a cellophane package, which is thick, as if it's a full deck of cards. You get two copies of every card in the set with the exception of the Leader. The Leader features Babidi and Majin Buu this time around and is the one card from the set that can only be pulled as a foil in the Special Anniversary Packs.

The other chase of this Dragon Ball Super Card Game box is the reprint cards in the Vault Power-Up Packs. I opened multiple 2021 boxes, so I was close to completing the full reprint set. If you get one 2020 box, that is not going to happen. I recommend that you do what I did and buy just one box and then purchase the remaining reprints that you need as singles through a website like TCGPlayer. With the price of these boxes versus the price of singles, this isn't a product that you want to open a lot of. A one-time opening for the experience and to get a great deal of the cards in one sitting is the best bet.

As with the 2021 box, my absolute favorite aspect of this set is the reprint cards. They are beautifully printed with different color themes running through them. My favorite in all of these Anniversary products are the cards with golden foil kanji, and I managed to pull my chase card reprint in this style, which depicts the Family Kamehameha above. This is another box that shows the quality that Dragon Ball Super Card Game puts into their releases. Now, I can't wait for 2022's box!