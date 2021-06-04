Dragon Ball Super Card Game To Release Mythic Booster

A new product is coming out from Dragon Ball Super Card Game later on this year, and… well, the truth is, it's completely unclear what this is going to be. However, Bandai has been releasing product after product with the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, from the official expansions to the special sets to the expansion packs… and now, something new is coming called a Mythic Booster.

So far, we know about two products coming out in relation to this mysterious Mythic Booster. The official Dragon Ball Super Card Game page has a product page for the Mythic Booster itself, which confirms that this will be released as its own booster box with new cards, with the set marking as MB-01. The listing says:

BOOSTER PACK: DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME Mythic Booster [MB-01] Release date: November, 2021

MSRP: $4.99

Contents: 1 Booster Pack contains 8 cards each. 1 Box contains 24 Booster Packs.

Rarity: 63 cards / 126 types total ･ Common: x30 ･ Uncommon: x15 ･ Rare: x9 ･ Super Rare: x7 ･ Secret Rare: x2

*All types available in holo parallel versions*

Notably, there are no SPR (Special Rare) cards listed, which reminds me of the Battle Evolution Booster. This seems to be new cards in entirety, though, as Dragon Ball Super generally lists when sets will include reprints. Perhaps this will be similar to previous Themed Boosters like the World Martial Arts Tournament set.

Mythic Booster products are also referenced in an upcoming product called the Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Gift Collection 1, which is described as:

Release date: November, 2021

MSRP $24.99

Contents: Mythic Booster Pack x4 Card Sleeve Set (65 sleeves) x1 Deck Case x1 Rarity 63 cards / 126 types total ･ Common: x30 ･ Uncommon: x15 ･ Rare: x9 ･ Super Rare: x7 ･ Secret Rare: x2

*All types available in holo parallel versions*

Note that the details for this product's cards are identical to the Mythic Booster, which suggests that the Gift Collection won't have any of its own promo cards and will only include Mythic Booster packs.