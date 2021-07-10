Dragon Ball Super CG Reveals Robelu & Towa Cards In Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon with a selection of Trunks, Tapion, Hirudegarn, Gohan, Videl, Gotenks, Vegeta, and Goku cards, so now let's continue with a selection of demons and gods.

If you are new to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, you may not recognize Robelu and Towa. These two characters have never appeared in any canon material in the anime and manga. They are actually original characters from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game and its promotional manga and anime. Robelu is the secretary of the Demon God Demigra, who is best known as a major villain from the Xenoverse games. Robelu was one of the three characters featured on highly collectible Secret Rares in Supreme Rivalry. Towa, also a demon, is the main villain of Dragon Ball Online and also features in Xenoverse. She has a tie to the original series, though, as she is introduced as the sister of Dabura. The current Unison Warrior Series block has heavily featured these demonic characters, and they will remain part of the ongoing main sets until this block wraps.

The fusion focus of Cross Spirits continues with this Kibito Kai card. Kibito Kai is a fusion of Universe 7's Supreme Kai and Kibito, using the Potara Earrings.

Stay tuned for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals for Cross Spirits coming soon!