Lara Croft & Duke Nukem Are Being Added To World Of Tanks

World of Tanks are launching a new event this week featuring Lara Croft and Duke Nukem where they get their own tanks in a new collab

Article Summary Lara Croft and Duke Nukem tanks arrive in World Of Tanks July 10-21 with special hero-themed missions.

Exclusive voice acting by Keeley Hawes and Jon St. John brings these iconic video game legends to life.

Unlock premium tanks, 2D styles, decals, emblems, and crew members through the Heroes’ Paths event.

Hero-themed bundles offer unique cosmetics, collectibles, and legendary music from both franchises.

Wargaming has a brand-new collab launching this month in World of Tanks with two video game icons, as we're getting tanks designed to be Lara Croft and Duke Nukem. Starting later this week, players will be able to take these two special tanks into battle for a special event featuring two different missions where each tank gets some glory. We have more info about the collaboration and the trailer here.

World Of Tanks – Lara Croft & Duke Nukem

Running from July 10-21, this limited-time event features two unique Chapters, each themed around one of these iconic heroes and packed with exclusive content inspired by the Tomb Raider and Duke Nukem franchises. The heroes come to life through their acclaimed voice actors: Lara Croft's lines are delivered by Keeley Hawes, renowned for her role in several classic Tomb Raider titles, while Duke Nukem's iconic grit is brought back by Jon St. John, the unmistakable voice of the character since 1996.

The Heroes' Paths offer 30 stages for Tomb Raider Chapter and 40 for Duke Nukem. Along the way, players will unlock themed 2D styles, decals, emblems, and exclusive crew members with zero perks — Lara Croft and Duke Nukem. At the end of every Improved Rewards track awaits the ultimate prize: a brand-new Premium vehicle designed to match the unique style of its hero. These tanks come with exclusive 3D styles, featuring visual elements inspired by their respective universes.

For Lara Croft, it's the IMT, a Tier VIII U.S. versatile medium tank. Sleek, swift, and deadly accurate — this machine reflects Lara's cleverness and agility. The tank is outfitted with iconic gear such as a winch, a hook-tipped harpoon, cables, ropes, a hatchet, powerful spotlights, and a range of hand tools personally used by Lara — each reflecting her signature style from the games.

For Duke, it's the TS-6, a Tier IX U.S. assault heavy tank. A powerhouse of destruction, this tank mirrors Duke's "all guns blazing" approach. It boasts a custom nuclear reactor, enhanced weapon systems, and aesthetic nods to Duke's arsenal, including laser machine guns and grenade launchers. The tank's design draws inspiration from classic Duke Nukem weapons such as the incinerator and fire extinguisher.

Players looking for the full thematic experience can opt for hero-themed bundles, packed with additional cosmetics, characters, and collectibles from Tomb Raider and Duke Nukem universes. Complementing the action are two dynamic musical themes: a newly composed adventure track echoing Lara's spirit, and the legendary "Grabbag" theme from Duke Nukem, composed by Lee Jackson. Lara Croft and Duke Nukem blaze into World of Tanks with attitude, legacy, and firepower. Join the Heroes' Paths and carve your way through the battlefield with legends by your side.

