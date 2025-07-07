Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2025, ultra unlock

Pokémon GO Announces July 2025 Content & Ultra Unlock Events

Pokémon GO has revealed its July 2025 slate of events, Raids, Max Battles, Mega Raids, and more with a focus on Solgaleo & Lunala.

You will finally be able to obtain more Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details for the content available in July 2025.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in July 2025:

June 30 – July 8: Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) July 8 – 14: Solgaleo

Solgaleo July 14 – 22: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Terrakion (can be Shiny) July 23 – 28: Lunala

Lunala July 28 – August 4: Virizon (can be Shiny)

Virizon (can be Shiny) Weekends in June: Shadow Registeel (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in July 2025 with Max Monday features during their tenure:

June 30 – July 6: Shuckle (can be Shiny)

Shuckle (can be Shiny) July 7 – 13: Gastly (can be Shiny)

Gastly (can be Shiny) July 14 – 20: Wailmer (can be Shiny)

Wailmer (can be Shiny) July 21 – 27: Darumaka (can be Shiny)

Darumaka (can be Shiny) July 28 – August 3: Kabuto (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this July 2025:

June 30 – July 8: Mega Aggron (can be Shiny)

Mega Aggron (can be Shiny) July 8 – 14: Mega Charizard X (can be Shiny)

Mega Charizard X (can be Shiny) July 14 – 22: Mega Blastoise (can be Shiny)

Mega Blastoise (can be Shiny) July 23 – 28: Mega Venusaur (can be Shiny)

Mega Venusaur (can be Shiny) July 28 – August 4: Mega Aerodactyl (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in July 2025:

July 1 – July 6, 2025: 9th Anniversary Party

9th Anniversary Party July 5 – 6, 2025: July Community Day Classic: Eevee

July Community Day Classic: Eevee July 12, 2025: Hisuian Lilligant Raid Day

Hisuian Lilligant Raid Day July 15 – 20, 2025: Water Festival 2025

Water Festival 2025 July 19, 2025: Gigantamax Max Battle Day: TBA

Gigantamax Max Battle Day: TBA July 19 – 22, 2025: Summer Concert

Summer Concert July 20, 2025: July Community Day: Quaxly

July Community Day: Quaxly July 26 – 27, 2025: Max Battle Weekend

Max Battle Weekend July 29 – August 3, 2025: Adventure Week

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in July 2025:

Tuesday, July 1: Pikachu with a party hat with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Pikachu with a party hat with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, July 8: Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, July 15: Feebas with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Feebas with double catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, July 22: Jigglypuff with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Jigglypuff with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, July 29: Roggenrola with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of July 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, July 2: Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, July 9: Solgaleo

Solgaleo Wednesday, July 16: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Terrakion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, July 23: Lunala

Lunala Wednesday, July 30: Virizion (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 3, 2025 until September 2, 2025:

Aerodactyl, can be Shiny

Galarian Corsola, can be Shiny

Frigibax, can be Shiny

Gible, can be Shiny

Charcadet, can be Shiny

Sinistea

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

