Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In January 2023 Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits in January 2023 notes a Super Rare card lose half its value this month alone.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which were released in August 2021, are doing in January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $187.07 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $80.37 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $37.45 Son Goku, Calamity Challenger SR BT14-037: $13.46 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $9.86 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $9.78 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $8.42 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $7.47 Trunks, Calamity Challenge SR BT14-045: $7.26 Majin Buu, Unadulterated Malice BT14-082: $5.77

Most of the cards in this set went down about a dollar or two this month. However, we have seen one Super Rare that was sitting at a relatively high value compared to the other SRs of this set for some time crash this month. I'm talking, of course, about the Son Goku, Divine Presence SR. This card, which depicts Goku in his iconic Ultra Instinct form, lost just under half its market value this month alone. If you were waiting to buy this card, now is the time to act.