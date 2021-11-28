Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In November 2021

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which came out in August 2021, are doing now.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $287.16 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $78.46 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $65.15 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $17.58 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $17.06 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $13.45 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SR BT14-129: $11.17 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $8.51 SS4 Bardock, Spirit Resonance SPR BT14-122: $6.46 SS4 Bardock, Spirit Resonance SR BT14-122: $4.59

When it comes to collectibility, one thing that surprises me is that Super Rares are being treated very similarly to Special Rares. If there is an SPR version of an SR card, the SPR will be ranked slightly higher. However, the way that many SRs outrank rarer SPRs shows how much the Dragon Ball Super Card Game bases value on playablity. The chase card of the set is the Secret Rare SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion which depicts the iconic moment during the Tournament of Power when Goku and Frieza team up. It is the familiarity of this moment that makes it a breakout SCR that is retaining value even months after the set's release. The two other SCRs which were initially valued at over $100 have been on a continuous drop.