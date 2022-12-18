Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn Of The Z-Legends In Dec. 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in November 2022, are doing in now December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148: $1,850.19 SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR BT18-147: $168.47 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR BT1-111: $144.59 Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR BT18-148: $67.09 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SPR BT18-006: $16.13 Son Goku, Fated Rival SPR BT18-069: $13.43 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SR BT18-006: $12.05 SS4 Gogeta, Indomitable Might SPR BT18-143: $8.68 SS Son Goku, Another World Blitz SPR BT18-037: $8.53 SS4 Gogeta, Triumphant Together SPR BT18-019: $6.82

Unlike the Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta God Rare which has remained over $2K for the most part due to lack of sales and sellers refusing to budge on their high prices, this Bardock card has seen sellers budge in a major was as there were virtually no sales when it was matching the value of the Vegeta. After no sales since October, sellers dropped the price and we saw three notable sales of this card in December 2022 with all three being in the last week alone. We have seen a sale for $1000, a sale for $1200, and a sale for $800. This has led to the card dropping $500 in value this month alone.