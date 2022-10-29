Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn Of The Z-Warriors in Oct. 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in September 2022, are doing in now during the release month.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148: $2,349.99 SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR BT18-147: $256.15 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR BT1-111: $189.65 Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR BT18-148: $74.27 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SPR BT18-006: $19.27 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SR BT18-006: $14.89 SS4 Gogeta, Indomitable Might SPR BT18-143: $8.99 SS Son Goku, Another World Blitz SPR BT18-037: $7.78 Omega Shenron, Unfeeling Retribution SPR BT18-020: $7.19 SS4 Gogeta, Triumphant Together SPR BT18-019: $6.00

We're seeing normal market attrition in this month, as this set has become more available, with more players and collectors opening packs. The SCRs, in particular, have dropped a bit, with the SS4 Vegito, A Light In The Dark, taking the clearer lead as the top SCR of the set. The God Rare Bardock card has fallen a bit, with five notable sales in its history. Only one of those sales was under $2,000, and it was the first. That means we may be likely to see this price increase if sellers push prices higher… but there is currently one for sale for $1,8500 from a seller with only eleven sales. That kind of sale could crash the value a bit if it goes through.