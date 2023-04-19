Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods In April 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch notes Realm of the Gods display interesting behavior in April 2023 with a high priced God Rare.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in March 2022, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $2,170.oo SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $182.14 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $37.61 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $22.69 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $14.04 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $11.92 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $8.28 Kusu, Angel of Universe 10 SPR BT16-139: $6.85 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $5.60 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005: $4.74

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) is slightly up this month by less than $100. For any other card, this would be huge. For a God Rare, not so much. Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR is completely on the other end of the spectrum as an exceptionally low-value SCR, which is notable due to the other Supreme Kai of Time SCR from back in 2021 still going for quite a high value. It's unreal to me that this isn't even the lowest value SCR in the set, as Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR is potentially the lowest main series SCR in the hobby.