Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In July 2023

Saiyan Showdown was released by Bandai as a Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion in 2021 and has experienced major highs & lows ever since.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $110.71 Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $72.78 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $68.82 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $52.42 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $4.91 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $3.31 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $3.05 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $2.94 Ultimate Minus Energy Power Ball SPR BT15-139: $2.61 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $2.34

The once mighty $200+ chase card of Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR is continuing to lose steam. It appears that this card, which lost the first place slot to the SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR, will likely become even cheaper and may even fall below The Wicked Saiyans SCR. Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR continues to fall while The Wicked Saiyans is rock solid in the secondary market.

