Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In November 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which were released in May 2021, are doing in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $67.64 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $46.54 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $38.57 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $21.30 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $19.24 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $16.15 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $15.92 The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $12.11 The Power of a Super Saiyan SR BT13-120: $10.07 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $9.93

Supreme Rivalry has crashed. It is abundantly uncommon for all three Secret Rares in a set to be valued so low, but here we are. The one-time chase card of the set was SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR but now even that now holds the value of what would normally be the least sought-after SCR in a standard set. The Special Rares and Super Rares of this set actually do hold some value due to playability, but when it comes to those looking to buy the set for collection purposes… now is a good time. A standard set doesn't get much more affordable than this.