Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Ultimate Squad In November 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series observes the fall of the Gohan Secret Rare from Ultimate Squad in November 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad, which was released in June 2022, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR BT17-148: $120.62 Oath of Z SCR BT17-149: $37.94 Invader's Vow SCR BT17-147: $16.31 SS2 Son Gohan, Z Fighter SPR BT17-083: $12.12 Vegeta, Proud Warrior SPR BT17-132: $2.89 Cell, the Ultimate Bio-Android SPR BT17-049: $2,83 Android 17 & Android 18, Team-Up Attack SPR BT17-136: $2.68 Android 17 & Android 18, Teaming Up SPR BT17-133: $2.62 Beerus, Motivated Destruction SPR BT17-134: $2.43 SS2 Kefla, Super Fusion SPR BT17-133: $2.40

It's happening: Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR is on the way down. After a small drop in October 2023, we have now seen a $22 drop this month. It is abundantly unlikely that it will drop to the level of the other two SCRs in this set, which are some of the lowest-valued Secret Rares in the entire hobby, but I can easily see this card becoming a sub-$100 hit in the next few months.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day for news on Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews, announcements, and release information.

