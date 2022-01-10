Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In Jan. 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which was released in January 2021, are doing in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $232.92 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $97.17 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $54.03 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SPR BT12-004: $19.05 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SR BT12-004: $15.65 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $9.72 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SR BT12-136: $9.31 Frieza, Divine Transformation SR BT12-100: $8.32 Launch, the Pure-Hearted SR BT12-013: $8.32 Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR BT12-113: $6.06

This is another set that goes to show that modern (meaning, current Unison Warrior Series sets) Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets can truly only support one huge chase card that sustains value. Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler is known as one of the big "waifu" chases which is quite uncommon for DBSCG, which has a market normally driven by competitive cards or iconic characters. Supreme Kai of Time is an expanded universe character which makes it a bit odd that her card retains such high value, even as the Majin Buu SCR, which was once well over $100, continues to fall as time passes. Notably, there is another Supreme Kai of Time SCR coming in March 2022's Realm of the Gods set, but it is largely expected that the Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta SCR will dominate that set as the major chase card.