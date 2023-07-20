Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In July 2023

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler was once a major Dragon Ball Super Card Game chase card, but its grip on the market has unraveled.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which was released in January 2021, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $66.75 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $61.25 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $26.42 King Piccolo, Dimensional Conqueror SPR BT12-057: $3.96 Frieza, Divine Transformation SR BT12-100: $3.92 Launch, the Pure-Hearted SR BT12-013: $3.82 Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator SR BT12-140: $3.13 Nuova Shenron, Flame Shot Unleased SR BT12-109: $3.13 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $3.04 Gogeta, Fearless Fusion BT12-137: $2.83

The last time we checked in on this set was in March 2023. There have been major changes since we last checked in, including a significant drop in the set's chase card. Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR has lost about $30 in market value. This was an early Unison Warrior Series juggernaut of a card, but now it has become comparably affordable to many sets' chase cards.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day for news on Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews, announcements, and release information.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!