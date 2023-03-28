Dragon Ball Super – Power Absorbed SPR Reveal: Goku vs. Buu Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new Zenkai Series expansion Power Absorbed adapts the battle between Kid Buu and Super Saiyan 3 Goku.

Bandai has released the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the SPRs, or Special Rares, of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The Buu Saga gets quite a focus with the Yellow-colored section of this set, which we showcased in our early previews of the set. Now, many of the Super Rare cards from that section also get Special Rares. The two SPRs showed off here feature two essential participants in the final battle. SS3 Son Goku, Universe at Stake shows Goku in his latest form, which is what he used when Vegeta marveled at his power against Kid Buu. That moment is captured on one of this set's Secret Rares. Then, we have Kid Buu himself featured on the Majin Buu, Vile Onslaught SPR, which is so lined with gold foil that it almost looks like an SCR.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.