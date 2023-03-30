Dragon Ball Super – Power Absorbed SPR Reveal: SS Cumber Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest set Power Absorbed features the Evil Saiyan himself, Cumber, on a golden-etched Special Rare card.

Bandai has released the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the SPRs, or Special Rares, of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Cumber is also known as the Evil Saiyan. He gets a major focus in Power Absorbed, as this series features a section inspired by the Prison Planet Saga of Super Dragon Ball Heroes where Cumber is the Big Bad. Cumber is a powerful and ancient Saiyan who is imprisoned on Prison Planet and manipulated by Fu. He is depicted on this card in his Super Saiyan form, which some may initially think is indistinguishable from Super Saiyan 3 due to his Raditz-like hair, but note the presence of eyebrows. Cumber is able to use the following forms: Power Sealed, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 3, Super Saiyan 3 Full Power, which is exclusive to Cumber, Great Ape, and Golden Great Ape.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.