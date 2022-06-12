Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock: Research Day Features Boosted Shinies Today

If you want Shiny Cranidos and Shiny Shieldon in Pokémon GO, today's Ultra Unlock: Research Day may be your chance. Let's get into the details.

Ultra Unlock: Research Day will take place today, Sunday, June 12th, 2022 from 11 AM – 3 PM. During the event, there will be special featuring tasks at Poké Stops that award encounters with Cranidos and Shieldon. Cranidos and Shieldon will have a boosted Shiny rate during this event. This is pretty major, as Cranidos and Shieldon are both rare outside of Adventure Week. This is going to be a terrific shot at obtaining a Shiny Cranidos and Shiny Shieldon if Shiny rates are as good as previous Limited Research Days. I personally have planned all Limited Research Days since Feebas way back when, and rates seem consistently high.

Unlike many of the past Limited Research Days, this one will also come with wild encounters. The species spawning during Ultra Unlock: Research Day have some overlap with the Adventure Week spawns but there are also some unique species that aren't otherwise featured during the week. Today's spawns will be Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Geodude, Alolan Geodude, Onix, Rhyhorn, Sudowoodo, Aron, and Dwebble.

Now, the two new Pokémon introduced during Adventure Week, Tyrunt and Amaura, have been Egg and task-exclusive until now. During Ultra Unlock: Research Day, both Tyrunt and Amaura will appear in the wild!

Tyrunt will appear from 11 AM – 12 PM and 1 PM – 2 PM.

Amaura will appear from 12 PM – 1 PM and 2 PM – 3 PM. Niantic notes: "Keep an eye on the sky when you see Amaura—you just might notice some special weather!"

This looks like it will be an exciting way to cap off a terrific Adventure Week. Best of luck to everyone getting out there trying to catch Shiny Cranidos and Shiny Shieldon as well as the new Amaura and Tyrunt in Pokémon GO.