Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol.3: More Baby

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring yet another card featuring arguably the most iconic villain to come out of the non-canon continuation Dragon Ball GT.

Of course, it's Baby. Baby, Juvenile Parasite is the second card in this set featuring Baby, as we also received an Alternate Art card featuring the parasitic alien in his Baby Vegeta Golden Great Ape form. This one features Baby outside of the home he made in the various bodies of Saiyans before settling on Vegeta as his main weapon of choice. The card features the vengeful Tuffle parasite screaming in a pink orb of power, the textured, silver foiling on the card curving around his energy to accentuate his awful strength.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.